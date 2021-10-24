Axios Sneak Peek

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The chairman of the American Conservative Union told Margaret Talev for "Axios on HBO" he accepts "Joe Biden is my president, and I want him to succeed," but predicted Republicans retake the House and Senate in 2022 — and greater than 50% odds Donald Trump runs in 2024.

Rolling Stone

Glenn Youngkin’s Campaign Surrogates Are Already Crying Fraud Ahead of Virginia’s Gubernatorial Election — So Is Trump

Glenn Youngkin has spent the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial election distancing himself from Donald Trump, as well as the idea that the 2020 election was rigged. Youngkin has, anyway. His campaign surrogates are not. State Senator Amanda Chase, perhaps Virginia’s most vehement election fraud conspiracy theorist, has been speaking on Youngkin’s behalf for months — and has been doing so at the request of Youngkin, The Washington Post reported in September. On Tuesday, Popular Information pointed out that Chase has spent the days leading up to the election raising doubts about the validity of the election. “I know...
Washington Examiner

For Democrats, all Republicans are Trump

In 2012, sitting Vice President Joe Biden, the current president and leader of the Democratic Party, told a crowd that Mitt Romney wanted to restore slavery and enslave black people. If Biden could say something that completely deranged and defamatory about such an inoffensive politician as Romney, then whom will...
The Independent

Why are MAGA supporters chanting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to mock Democrats?

Southwest Airlines has become ensnared in what started as a Republican inside joke after a pilot said the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” over the intercom before a flight. The anti-Biden war cry “Let’s Go Brandon” is no longer a conservative media phenomenon, it’s infiltrating mainstream popular culture and is now number one and two on iTunes, knocking Adele’s new single into third place.“Let’s Go Brandon” became a meme after a reporter mistakenly thought a NASCAR race crowd was shouting “Let’s Go Brandon”, instead of “f**k Joe Biden”.“As you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘let’s go Brandon’,” said NBC reporter...
Axios

New GOP brand: Trump Light

Win or lose in today's Virginia governor's race, Glenn Youngkin has created a new template for Republican candidates running in competitive races in the Trump era. Why it matters: Republicans, with swing states set to dictate Senate control in 2022, are scrambling to strike a balance — when Full Trump is too hot in swing states like Virginia, but Never Trump is too cold for the former president's rabid fans.
Axios

Biden predicts Dem victory in Virginia governor race

President Biden predicted victory for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in his race against Republican Glenn Youngkin to become the next governor of Virginia, declaring in remarks Tuesday, "we're going to win." Why it matters: The election could have both local and national ramifications, with many experts touting it as a bellwether...
The Independent

The Virginia governor’s race will show who owns the suburbs after Trump

Terry McAuliffe got an election-day eve present Monday when Donald Trump released a statement giving his full-throated support for Glenn Youngkin, his Republican opponent in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.“The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn’t take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t like each other,” Trump said in a tweet-like statement full of word vomit rehashing his old grievances. “Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the...
