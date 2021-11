The Washington Football Team has released tight end Jace Sternberger less than a month after signing the former third-round pick. Sternberger, who spent his first two professional seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him, was brought into the fold in Washington after Logan Thomas was put on injured reserve. The Texas A&M product signed with WFT on October 6.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO