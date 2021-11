The Toronto Maple Leafs are not good, and Sheldon Keefe knows it. The head coach, who usually defends his players, is done trying to deflect responsibility. Instead, he is pointing reporters in the direction of the problem. After a 5-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks, there are no shortages of issues. It’s no longer acceptable to blame the bounces that didn’t go your way, a hot opposition goalie, or team chemistry. No, there are significant concerns. Are they worthy of throwing jerseys on the ice? No. But there are problems.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO