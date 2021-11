October ended on a pretty mild note, as the Hudson Valley saw warmer than usual temperatures for the majority of the month. But the first week of November promises cooler and more seasonable weather for the area, as temps are expected to fall. Forecasters say we'll be experiencing highs only in the 50s, and lows in the 30s overnight. The Hudson Valley could very well see it's first frost towards the end of the week. Will we see also another chance for rain soon?

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO