CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Nov. 2 deadline for Ida disaster unemployment applications

By The Associated Press
WGNO
WGNO
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fj6jD_0cbOv8ow00

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents who lost wages because of Hurricane Ida have until Nov. 2 to apply for disaster unemployment assistance, according to the state labor department.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said the jobless aid is available to eligible people who live in more than two dozen parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

People can apply online at www.laworks.net or by calling 1-866-783-5567 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tangipahoa, LA
City
Ida, LA
State
Washington State
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Jefferson, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WGNO

WGNO

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy