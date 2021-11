The Bengals are pouring it on. While Joe Burrow threw an interception in the end zone that could have let the Ravens back in the game, Cincinnati’s defense came up with a big stop to render the turnover inconsequential. Baltimore elected to go for it on fourth-and-7 from their own 38-yard line and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither broke up the pass to to give the Bengals the ball back.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO