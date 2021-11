This matchup was often an overlooked one in the AFC North, but that didn't apply to the 2021 iteration of the bout, and the Cincinnati Bengals sent a powerful message in their 41-17 pummeling of their AFC North rival in Week 7. Lamar Jackson had the Baltimore Ravens again in contention for a Super Bowl, and were sitting at 5-1 on the season and setting league records in the process, while Joe Burrow and his former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase ignited their reunion at the NFL level by putting the rest of the division on notice that the Cincinnati Bengals would not be ignored -- entering the matchup at 4-2 and only one game back of the Ravens.

