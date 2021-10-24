CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Reactions: Bengals' first two touchdowns vs. Ravens come on Joe Burrow passes to Uzomah

By Cincinnati.com
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens traded field goals, the Bengals scored the first touchdown...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s 3-TD game vs. Ravens draws bold claim from Calais Campbell

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow led the way for the Cincinnati Bengals in their pivotal 41-17 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Burrow did not have much of a problem in moving the ball downfield against the Ravens’ secondary unit over the course of the game. He led the Bengals to seven scoring drives and recorded three passing touchdowns. More so, he posted the fifth game of his season with at least a passer rating of 100, which is already more than he had last year (3) in 10 games played.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Burrow still dealing with effects of throat contusion, on voice rest before matchup with Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a throat contusion in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, but was able to suit up the following week against the Detroit Lions after a short hospitalization. While he looked good in the 34-11 win, throwing three touchdowns and one interception, Burrow is still dealing with aftereffects from the throat injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc North
chatsports.com

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase boost Cincinnati Bengals in rare victory over rival Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE -- Quarterback Joe Burrow had a career day. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made history ... again. And as a result, the Cincinnati Bengals have a share of the AFC North lead, following a 41-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The win snapped a five-game losing streak to their division rivals and ended the Ravens' run of five straight victories this season.
NFL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase fuel Bengals' romp over Ravens

Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns and Ja'Marr Chase had 201 yards as the Cincinnati Bengals throttled the Baltimore Ravens, 41-17, to move into first place in the AFC North. Chase and the Cincinnati offense sparkled while the defense did enough to contain Lamar Jackson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Crowd Noise Could Impact Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play Sunday against the Ravens despite dealing with a throat contusion. The injury doesn't affect Burrow's ability to throw the ball, but it does affect the way he can call plays in the huddle and audibles at the line of scrimmage. This could create a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow on the First Place Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

The Bengals crushed the Ravens on Sunday to move into first place in the AFC North. If the season ended today, Cincinnati would be the top seed in the AFC Playoffs. Some may be surprised about the Bengals' rise, but star quarterback Joe Burrow expects to win. Sunday's victory wasn't a turning of the tide in his eyes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bengals.com

What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow And The Bengals Said After The 41-17 Win Over The Ravens

(on quite a different result from last year) "It's a different team. We're allowed to build and improve, and we just have a different mentality right now. We've done a lot of different things to get to this position, and I've given out a lot of tough speeches over time about great things to come and [to] keep working. And you hope and pray that the team believes in that. That's the foundation of what we're building, and this is the result. This is their moment. Everything we've talked about, we've earned. We're starting to earn respect, but we still have a long way to go. Just winning one road game against a divisional opponent, that's what you have to do if you want to compete in this league. We have a long way to go, but I'm really proud of the collective team effort. This was a complete game today by all three phases, and that's what we need to come on the road to Baltimore with and beat them."
NFL
whbl.com

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals end Ravens’ 5-game winning streak

Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns and Ja’Marr Chase had 201 yards receiving as the Cincinnati Bengals throttled the host Baltimore Ravens, 41-17, to move into first place in the AFC North. Chase and the Cincinnati offense sparkled while the defense did enough to contain...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy