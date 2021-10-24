CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans' Josh Hart: Questionable for Monday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Hart (quad) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Minnesota, Christian Clark of NOLA.com...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (quad) doubtful for Pelicans' Saturday contest against Minnesota

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (quad) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart is unlikely to suit up on Saturday night after sitting one game with a quad injury. Expect Herbert Jones to play an increased role after the rookie produced six points, three...
NBA
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: Josh Hart ruled out of Chicago game

Josh Hart had been listed as questionable to play on New Orleans’ Thursday injury report – which in layman’s terms means a 50-50 chance of playing – but Hart was ruled out Friday morning by the team, due to right quadriceps tendinosis. A starter Wednesday vs. Philadelphia, Hart exited the game after only logging 10 minutes against the 76ers.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pelicans starting Josh Hart in Wednesday's game against 76ers

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hart will make his 21st career start with New Orleans alongside Devonte' Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valanciunas. In a matchup with a 223.5 projected total per FanDuel's Sportsbook, our models project Hart to score 18.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,800.
NBA
NBA

Josh Hart doubtful to play Saturday at Minnesota

Injuries have been a major problem for Minnesota and some of its key players in recent seasons, but the Timberwolves have experienced a clean bill of health early in 2021-22. That’s not the case for New Orleans, which listed three players on its Saturday injury report. Josh Hart (right quadriceps...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
SportsGrid

Josh Hart Out Against Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green confirmed that Josh Hart would miss his second straight game and is out against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Hart played a little over 10 minutes in the Pelicans season-opening loss and hasn’t appeared since. The veteran swingman has been dealing with quadriceps tendinosis, and a timetable for when Hart will return to the lineup has not been confirmed.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Southwest Notes: Primo, Hart, Pelicans, Mavs, Parsons

As expected, the Spurs have assigned rookie Joshua Primo to their G League affiliate in Austin. According to Jeff McDonald of The San Antonio Express-News (Twitter link), Primo isn’t expected to travel with the NBA club to Dallas, Milwaukee, and Indiana for its next three games and will instead remain in the G League during that time.
NBA
NBA

Josh Hart questionable, Garrett Temple doubtful for Sacramento game

According to Willie Green, New Orleans forward/guard Josh Hart worked out during Thursday’s Pelicans practice time, but Hart (right quadriceps tendinosis) is listed as questionable on today’s injury report to play in Friday’s home game vs. Sacramento. Meanwhile, Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) is doubtful, after sustaining that injury Wednesday vs. Atlanta.
NBA
numberfire.com

New Orleans' Josh Hart starting for inactive Brandon Ingram (hip) on Saturday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart is starting in Saturday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Hart will make his second start this season after Brandon Ingram was ruled out for the second part of their back-to-back situation with a hip ailment. In a matchup against a New York team playing with a 98.4 pace, our models project Hart to score 24.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,500.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Clark
Person
Josh Hart
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Nola Com
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Booker scores 27, Suns use huge run to beat Cavs 101-92

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92 on Saturday night. The Suns used a 50-12 run to break the game open. The dominant stretch lasted from the middle of the second quarter to late in the third […]
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy