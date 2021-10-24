Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets

The Boston Celtics (1-2) play against the Houston Rockets (2-2) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021

Boston Celtics 107, Houston Rockets 97 (Final)

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 107, Rockets 97 – Tatum, Schröder, Horford step up in first win

bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/10/24/gam…

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Fantasy adds from tonight (0-30% on Y!):

Shallow

(I’m assuming Seth Curry, Tate, Melton, Bane and Giddey, etc are on rosters basically everywhere)

12 team

Cole Anthony

Davion Mitchell

Derrick Rose

Franz Wagner

Deep

Grant Williams

Carmelo Anthony

Otto Porter Jr. – 12:05 AM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sunday

Jalen Green, 30 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk, 8-10 from 3

Davion Mitchell, 22 pts, 1 reb, 4 ast, 3-8 from 3

Josh Giddey, 19 pts, 8 rebs, 7 ast, 4 stl

Franz Wagner, 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Jalen Suggs, 11 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl – 11:45 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs will see a 1-2 Rockets team for the home opener on Tues. Houston lost to Boston tonight 107-97. Was tied early in 3Q, Celtics went on a big run & were up by 20 around 8 mins later. Jalen Green (2nd pick in 2021 draft) did have a sensational 30 point performance for Houston – 11:10 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Grant Williams has been great so far through three games.

On the importance of his 3-point shooting, defensive versatility and consistency for this Celtics team: forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 11:06 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

#Rockets Twitter — Our first live Q&A of the season will be TOMORROW, 10/25 at 12 p.m CT.

Be there! – 10:42 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Grant Williams:

“Biggest thing for me is just trying to stay consistent throughout the whole year. Not go through ups and downs and be a person that is relied on and reliable. That is probably my most important thing. Everything else will take care of itself.” – 10:40 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jalen Green on his first 30-point game: “Michael Jordan did it in 3? That’s lit.” – 10:37 PM

Al Horford @Al_Horford

First win of the season. Feels good!!! Go Celtics! Feliz de que ganamos. Ha seguir mejorando!!! 💪🏾☘️ – 10:29 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

Jayson Tatum says Rob Williams is becoming much more of a vocal leader: “He didn’t talk as much his first year, but now he’s directing guys on both ends, talking on the bench. It’s big for us.” – 10:28 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

Jayson Tatum on Al Horford: “He looked kind of young today.” – 10:21 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

“Al (Horford) … he looked kind of young today.” – Jayson Tatum. – 10:20 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Jayson Tatum on Al Horford:

“He looked kind of young today.” – 10:20 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Jayson Tatum on Al Horford: He looked kinda young today – 10:20 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka’s first win: “It took long enough, but I’m happy for him.” – 10:19 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka’s first win: “It took long enough but I’m happy for him.” – 10:19 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Grant Williams on the locker room celebration for Ime Udoka: We all think highly of him & we’re fortunate to have him here, so we just wanted to show him that love and respect that you deserve as a head coach who gets his first win in the NBA – 10:06 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

Grant Williams says he appreciates the mentorship that Al Horford provides: “I’m very thankful that he’s around …He’s been very important to this team.” – 10:05 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

31 points 🔥

Jayson Tatum was putting in the work as tonight’s @gatorade Performer of the Game. pic.twitter.com/TJVAsUeCFT – 10:02 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Grant Williams on Ime Udoka’s first win: “We are fortunate to have him here.” – 10:02 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Grant Williams said the postgame shower was “dope.”

Said the Celtics all think highly of Ime Udoka and feel fortunate to have him in Boston. They wanted to show him some love. – 10:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams: “We got punked last game, as Ime said. We just wanted to play and show some pride and play the right way out there.” – 10:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams on his most important goal: “To be a consistent person and someone who can be relied on. That’s the biggest thing for me.” – 9:57 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

Into the win column after a dominant second half in Houston 💪 nba.com/celtics/game-r… – 9:54 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

“He asked me in the summer, what can he do? Get that 3-point percentage up to 40 and defend. He’s doing that now.” – Ime Udoka on Grant Williams’ play in tonight’s win over the Rockets. – 9:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said the team played it safe with Romeo Langford tonight, after Langford felt some calf tightness during warmups. – 9:46 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

“I would say overall, that’s who we are,” Coach Udoka says of our high level of competitiveness tonight. – 9:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum made a play off a broken set and then he laughed and told Tatum: “Let me stop telling you what to do. I’ve never averaged 27 points per game, so I should just let you do what you do out there.” – 9:45 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics wanted to be safe with Romeo Langford after his calf felt tight during warmups. – 9:45 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Romeo Langford’s calf felt tight during warmups, so Udoka says they wanted to play it safe and sit him tonight. – 9:45 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka said Romeo Langford’s calf just felt tight during warmups. Team wanted to be safe with him, keeping him out. – 9:45 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

Coach Udoka says he’s been impressed with the way Al, Grant, and Rob have worked together in the frontcourt: “They complement each other well.” – 9:45 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

“Overall, that’s who we are. We got back to who we are, and that’s compete. That’s what we’re looking for going forward.” – #Celtics Ime Udoka on the team being more competitive than they were in the home-opener vs Toronto. – 9:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said the Celtics are aware that they need to create more free throws. The coaches are encouraging players to attack the rim and to not settle against certain matchups. – 9:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said the Celtics gave him a water shower and the game ball after his first win. Udoka said he told the team “I appreciate it, but you took too long to get it!” – 9:41 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics gave him a water shower after the game for his first win. – 9:40 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Coach Silas attributed the majority of turnovers to lack of experience against a switching defense like the one Boston used.

He said the team right now is more reactive, than proactive, but that they’ll watch film, work through things on the court tomorrow, and learn. – 9:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said bringing Al Horford back in the fold “has been good for us”.

Udoka said Horford covers a lot of things for the Celtics, especially with different defensive coverages. – 9:39 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

“He covers a lot of holes … he’s a glue-guy for us.” – Ime Udoka on Al Horford’s impact. – 9:39 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka on Al Horford: “Bringing him back in the fold has been good for us.” – 9:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said he felt the Celtics guarded well after the first quarter. – 9:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Bit of a weird back-to-back for Boston, as they go from Houston to Charlotte, but at least the Celtics are going in off a win. – 9:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Silas said the Celtics switching hurt the Rockets tonight. It’s the first time they had seen that this season – 9:35 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Stephen Silas on Jalen Green: “He was putting a lot of pressure to himself to produce and succeed. If seemed like tonight he didn’t put as much pressure on himself.” – 9:34 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

Smart swoops in for an impressive finish in tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/LsAZ7ZIh7T – 9:34 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Rockets Postgame Show | Powered by

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Boston took control in the second half and withstood every #Rockets run. They win it, 107-97. Turnovers were an issue: 20 TOs for 28 Celtics points.

But, Jalen Green. 30 points. 11-18 from the floor. A Rockets rookie record 8 made-threes, with 4 rebs, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. – 9:31 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jalen Green tonight:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 11-18 FG

✅ 8-10 3P

Green is the first @Houston Rockets rookie to record a 30-point game since Yao Ming on Nov. 21, 2002. He also set a new franchise rookie record for most 3PM in a game. – 9:31 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum shines, Grant Williams can’t miss and some Ime Udoka adjustments that paid off. Instant takeaways from Celtics’ first win of season: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 9:30 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

I can hear the Celtics celebrating Ime Udoka’s first win as an NBA head coach – 9:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 107-97

Tatum – 31 points

Horford – 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks

Grant – 18 points

Schroder – 18 points

Celtics – 12 turnovers

Celtics – 22 assists on 38 baskets

Green – 30 points

Wood – 20 points

Porter – 15 points

Rockets – 20 turnovers – 9:28 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Celtics 107, Rockets 97. Green with 30, ties Anthony Edwards for most 3s by a teenager, one shy of most for a rookie, and puts down one “did-you-see-that?” slam. – 9:27 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets fall to the #Celtics, 107-97 to fall to 1-2. Rookie Jalen Green was pretty, pretty, pretty good setting a new Rockets rookie record for 3ptFGM with 8. He was 8-10 from deep & scored 30 pts, incl. a highlight reel slam in the 4thQ. @SportsMT – 9:26 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jalen Green breakout game:

30 PTS

4 REB

3 AST

11-18 FG

8-10 3P

He is the first rookie in Rockets history with 30+ points and 8+ threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/ZiEgIWlIuw – 9:26 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics win 107-97. Tatum 31, Schroder 18, Horford 17; Green 30, Wood 20, Porter Jr. 15. – 9:25 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

☘️ BOS 107 🚀 HOU 97

🤷🏻‍♂️ Beggars can’t be choosers

⭐️ Jayson Tatum: 31 PTS, 12-24 FG

💪🏾 Grant Williams: 18 PTS, 5-7 3PT

👴🏾 Grandpa Al steadies Celts after rocky start

👀Rookie Jalen Green: 30 PTS, 8-10 3PT

🔜 @ 3-0 CHA on Monday

🍾First win for coach Ime Udoka – 9:25 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets lose to the Celtics 107-97. They were feisty but disjointed after a quality 1st quarter – 9:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Houston is going to be fun to watch and monitor all season. That last play, taking 20 seconds to get a shot when you are down 11 with a minute to play, that’ll get cleaned up. – 9:24 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jalen Green. The violence of that, my lord. pic.twitter.com/YjoWcAHecT – 9:23 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Monster dunk from Jalen Green.

pic.twitter.com/VRjELXYiof – 9:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Terrific play by Grant Williams to break up that fastbreak. He’s had a really good night. – 9:19 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Three games into his NBA career, Jalen Green has his first @SportsCenter reel and a 30-piece. – 9:18 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jalen Green with the SportsCenter Top 10. #Celtics #Rockets – 9:18 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

That dunk was next level disgusting from Jalen Green. – 9:17 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

OH MY GOD JALEN GREEN – 9:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Rockets spacing has been a little messy tonight. Seems like too many guys in actions where passing lanes should be cleaner. I assume that’s just a really young team figuring it out. – 9:17 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green has had a nice game, but that’s not an ideal shot chart. The three-point shooting isn’t sustainable, and you’d like to see a little more efficiency inside the arc pic.twitter.com/2rbJmB4mgk – 9:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Horford was the only bright spot for Boston against Toronto. He’s had just as much of an impact tonight. – 9:15 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jalen Green in 32 minutes:

28 points

4 rebounds

3 assists

1 steal

1 block

10-17 from the field

8-10 from 3-PT range – 9:14 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Celtics just a little too sloppy allowing Houston to keep it just a little too close. This could cost them tomorrow against Charlotte. Tatum’s night should be over but instead they still need him on the floor – 9:13 PM

Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

Jalen Green 3 ball becomes consistent and it’s curtains because he can get to the rim with ease already. Sheesh – 9:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Good timeout by Ime Udoka there. Celtics had run a couple of sloppy sets. Get a good ATO for a bucket here and it might seal this one. – 9:13 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

28 for Jalen Green, the kid can play and he’ll go through a Tatum-like physical transformation as he matures. Watch out. #Rockets #Celtics – 9:12 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Make that 28 for Jalen Green. On an efficient 10-for-17 from the field, 8-for-10 from deep. Wow. – 9:12 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

With his 8th 3ptFGM, #Rockets @Jalen Green just set the franchise rookie record for 3ptFGM in a game. (Previous: Cuttino Mobley & Michael Dickerson with 7 – in the same game on Mar. 25, 1999 vs Raptors). Green has 28 pts (8-10 on 3’s), Rockets trail 104-90. @SportsTalk790 – 9:12 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Rockets fans can stop panicking about Jalen Green. He’s going to be good, I promise lol – 9:12 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jalen Green is fun. – 9:12 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Jalen Green is a freak – 9:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

8 triples for Jalen Green. He’s played well tonight. – 9:11 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green with his eighth 3-pointer, ties Anthony Edwards for the most ever by a teenager. He is one shy of the rookie record. – 9:11 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

A new #Rockets rookie record. 8 made threes for @Jalen Green! – 9:11 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Julius Randle is doing some of what he did in the opener against the Celtics here against the Magic, in terms of forcing difficult shots. With the options the Knicks have added around him, he shouldn’t be doing that. – 9:10 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Basketball just looks so easy for Jayson Tatum. Sheesh. – 9:10 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That last three by Tatum were the first fourth-quarter points he’s scored this season. – 9:09 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

A crushing Horford screen opens up a 3 for Tatum and #Celtics are up 17 with 5:13 left. #Rockets – 9:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams has equaled his career-high with 18 points. – 9:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun popped Marcus Smart reaching for a rebound. Officials reviewed but a common foul. Also, his fifth. – 9:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Horford and Tatum back in after the timeout. Nice ATO set got Grant to the free throw line. – 9:05 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Grant Williams evolving into a lethal three-point shooter in his third year was … unexpected. Williams is 5-6 from three tonight. 9-12 on the season. – 9:05 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Nice ATO for Grant, and he’s fouled at the rim. #Celtics #Rockets – 9:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams’ previous career high in threes made was three.

He’s 5-of-6 from behind the arc tonight. 9-of-12 on the season so far on three-pointers. – 9:04 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Grant Williams has 17 points in 24 minutes. He is 5-of-6 from 3. – 9:03 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Another Grant 3. His fifth. #Celtics #Rockets – 9:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Udoka can’t go too long without Tatum or Horford here. Needs one of them back in to get things back under control. – 9:01 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

19-year old Jalen Green just made his 7th three.

That matches the most ever against the Celtics by a rookie. Saddiq Bey did it at TD Garden on February 12th. – 9:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Right now, Robert Williams is catching the ball and looking to pass immediately. Even when he’s in the paint. He needs to go up with some of these shots inside vs kicking it back out. – 9:00 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

There’s a reason some projection models had Alperen Sengun as the best player in the draft. – 8:59 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics were up 20, started messing around and now #Rockets have cut it to 12 with 7:39 left. – 8:59 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Very loud “Let’s go Rockets” chant at Toyota Center during the dead ball. – 8:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Rockets are making the hustle plays right now and they’re hanging around. – 8:58 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Beautiful transition spin move by Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:57 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Jalen Green ties a #Rockets rookie record with 7 made threes. – 8:57 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun has done a lot of good things on both ends. The veterans with him off the Rockets bench not so much. Gordon, House, Augustin and Nwaba a combined 1 of 10 for 5 points. House still looking for first 2021-22 bucket. – 8:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Eric Gordon just airballed a layup. And it wasn’t a floater he left short. It was a regular layup that missed the glass and the rim. Don’t see that very often. – 8:55 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

The game outside the game here is Jayson Tatum riding the exercise bike as fans walk by into the tunnel. He just made a young #Rockets fan’s night by giving him a wave. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/Qi5JWE1EaM – 8:53 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Celtics have scored 26 points off 17 Rockets turnovers. Rockets have scored 2 points off 5 Celtics turnovers – 8:52 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Stephen Silas has his work cut out for him with this Rockets team. Some very, very good individual talents. But Houston playing a lot of isolation offense. Jaylen Brown-less Celtics up 89-72 after three. – 8:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 89-72 after three

Tatum – 26 points

Horford – 15 points, 3 blocks

Schroder – 15 points

Grant – 14 points

Celtics – 13-37 threes

Celtics – 5 turnovers

Green – 20 points

Wood – 17 points

Porter – 13 points

Rockets – 12-25 threes

Rockets – 17 turnovers – 8:51 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Celtics 89, Rockets 72 after 3. Rockets up to 17 turnovers, Celtics just 5, leading to two points. – 8:50 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

Al Horford firing on all cylinders 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/D6qTkULGrq – 8:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I normally hate silly camera angles, but that one was good to show some excellent defense by the Rockets. – 8:48 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Al Horford’s defensive activity over these last two games has been really impressive. – 8:46 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Al Horford is a +22 right now for a reason. Aside from some misses from deep, Horford has played just about perfectly – 8:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Sengun put one hell of a move on Horford, then Horford stripped him and ran the floor for an and-1. Horford has had another really good night. – 8:44 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets second unit looks like it has never played together – 8:44 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

What a sequence for Horford – 8:44 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets, once up 9, are down 20 – 8:43 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jae’Sean Tate wasn’t ready for that drop off pass from Sengun lol – 8:43 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck taking selfies with Celtics fans. They seem happy. – 8:38 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Schröder is starting to get comfortable. No one on the Rockets is staying between him and the basket – 8:37 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Josh Richardson is new here .. he doesn’t realize that Smart doesn’t need help when a big tries to post him up – 8:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Josh RIchardson will eventually learn that Marcus Smart doesn’t need double-team help when he’s got a big posting him up. – 8:36 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Celtics came to help when Sengun posted up Smart. They’d have been better off letting Smart go it alone. Sengun set up Wood for a dunk. – 8:35 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Enjoying Alperen Sengun – 8:35 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boston has a 21-2 advantage in points of turnovers tonight. – 8:34 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Common foul on Grant. I’m shocked. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:32 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Grant Williams, who missed his first 25 NBA 3-pointers…has started this year 8 from 11 distance.

Perk already took ‘carry on’, but that’s the basic idea here. – 8:32 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

KPJ beat Grant Williams off the dribble so Williams grabbed him. Officials looking to see if flagrant. Williams has four 3s, 14 points and one tackle. – 8:31 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Grant follows his 3 with a tackle of Kevin Porter Jr. and it’s being reviewed for a flagrant. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams just had as good of a tackle as you’ve seen in any NFL game today. – 8:31 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Grant Williams looks like he’s taken a legitimate step forward with his outside shot this season. – 8:30 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Grant Williams with a solid form tackle there. – 8:30 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Defenses are going to have to start respecting Grant Williams jumpshot soon at this rate. – 8:30 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Grant Williams with an impressive open floor tackle of Kevin Porter Jr. Hope Nick Caserio is watching – 8:30 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Grant Williams is the best shooter alive. – 8:30 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Another Grant 3. He has four. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:30 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

The Tatum-Theis isos aren’t going well for Theis. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:29 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Took Jalen Green only 3 games to get his first 20-point night. Looks like it’ll be the first of many. – 8:29 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Jayson Tatum….. pretty good at basketball – 8:29 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

It took Jalen Green just three games to have his first 20-point night. I suspect this is the first of many. – 8:28 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics on a 27-12 run going back to second quarter. – 8:26 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

12-4 start to the third Q for Boston .. nice change of pace from other 3rd Q’s to start the season – 8:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nice start to the third quarter for the Celtics. Good ball movement. Defense is all over the Rockets too. – 8:24 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Tatum has been sensational on both ends tonight. – 8:24 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Really impressive finish from Marcus Smart here. Good off-ball cut too. pic.twitter.com/TFbSIGEiC4 – 8:24 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Tatum with the stepback 3 in the face of buddy Daniel Theis and #Celtics up 10. – 8:23 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Horford really needed a 3 to fall. He’s been pretty cold – 8:23 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Marcus Smart with the acrobatic layup and 1. #Celtics are moving the ball well tonight. #Rockets – 8:23 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Facing Celtics always holds special meaning for Rockets coach Stephen Silas ift.tt/3nvlIwO – 8:18 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets (1-1) trail Celtics (0-2) at the half, 53-51. Rookie @Jalen Green made his 1st 5 3’s , he’s now 6-7 on 3’s , 18 pts (after scoring 9 pts in each of his 1st 2 games). Jayson Tatum has 20 pts to lead all scorers. @SportsTalk790 – 8:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Quentin Grimes got the Ntilikina role for 2 seconds of defense at the end of the first half against the Celtics. Tonight, Miles McBride gets it for 4.5 seconds to close the second quarter. – 8:08 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

We’ve all been waiting for Jalen Green’s three-point shot to start falling and that’s exactly what’s happening tonight: He’s 6-7 from deep for 18 points at half. This might be the rookie’s breakout game. – 8:05 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

On top at the break ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0YapajQBQf – 8:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 53-51 at the half

Tatum – 20 points

G. Williams – 11 points

Schroder – 7 points

Celtics – 8-26 three-pointers

Celtics – 4 turnovers

Green – 18 points, 6 three-pointers

Wood – 12 points

Porter Jr. – 9 points

Rockets – 9-17 three-pointers

Rockets – 11 turnovers – 8:04 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Celtics 53, Rockets 51 at half. Jalen Green matches the 18 points he had in the first two games in the first half. He is 6 of 7 on 3s, three 3-pointers from matching the rookie record. Tatum with 20. Rockets 12 turnovers; Celtics 4. – 8:03 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets are down 53-51 at the half. Jalen Green shot the hell out of it, but missed all 3 of his shots from inside the arc. Jayson Tatum is on one – 8:03 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead #Rockets 53-51 at half. Tatum 20, GWilliams 11, Schroder 7; Green 18 (all on threes), Wood 12, Porter Jr. 9. – 8:02 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jalen Green looks surprised he’s not getting star calls yet lol – 8:01 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

There’s something poetic about Jayson Tatum scoring on Daniel Theis thanks to a seal off by Al Horford. – 8:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Damn Jalen Green. 6 three-pointers in the first half. – 8:00 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

20 for Tatum and then a sixth 3-pointer from Jalen Green. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:00 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Jalen Green, Christian Wood and Jalen Green are so exciting and dynamic. Really fun start to a team. – 7:59 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Tatum is used to following Daniel Theis all the way to the rim for a layup – 7:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Horford just did the Theis seal to Theis! – 7:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I did not expect to see Al Horford protect the rim like this. Was the lone bright spot of the Toronto loss and he’s been good again tonight. – 7:57 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

I have to remind myself that there are a subset of people that didn’t watch James Harden go through early season slumps in Houston when I’m reading Twitter today. – 7:57 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Rockets have turned the ball over 11 times already in the half, with Boston scoring 16 points as a result. Even without Jaylen Brown, that’s a recipe for disaster. – 7:56 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

A little glimpse into Tatum actually manipulating a defense to make the pass he wanted. That’s not something he’s done very often. If he can add that to his game, then he becomes a different player – 7:55 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Celtics have come back from down nine to go up 45-43 with three minutes left in the half. Rockets turnovers (11) are killing them. Also, might want to stop looking for calls they are not getting and keep playing. – 7:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That was a really nice pass by Tatum to Horford. His vision as a passer has really improved. – 7:54 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

7-0 Celtics run. C’s have looked sharp on both ends this quarter. – 7:54 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jayson with a nice no-look pass to Horford for a layup. #Celtics are trying to work themselves out of their offensive issue, lead 47-45. #Rockets – 7:54 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Another Grant 3. His third. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:52 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Aaron Nesmith defending in transition pic.twitter.com/JZUH1JWF7p – 7:51 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Daniel Theis clobbered Jayson Tatum contesting a shot. A minute before, Tatum returned to the floor with a tug on Theis’ shirt. – 7:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jalen Green isn’t even seeing defenders on these triples. It’s just rise , fire and bottom of the net for him right now. – 7:49 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics are going to have to do something about Jalen Green at the 3-point line. He’s got five in 14 minutes. #Rockets – 7:49 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Good God. Jalen Green makes his 5th straight three-pointer of the night.

There’s 5 minutes left in the first half. – 7:49 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

What an awesome pass from Robert Williams: pic.twitter.com/KIiJi2deVG – 7:48 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

As he walks to re-enter the game, Jayson Tatum tugs at Daniel Theis’ jersey as he’s standing behind the 3-point line near the #Celtics bench. Theis tried not to react. – 7:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

We’re at almost 18 minutes of game time and the Celtics have yet to take a free throw. – 7:47 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

whoa what a pass from Robert Williams to Schröder for the layup! – 7:47 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Nifty pass by Robert Williams. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:47 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jalen Green in 10 minutes:

12 points

2 rebounds

2 assists

4/4 from 3-PT range

4/5 from the field – 7:44 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green’s career-high fourth 3 gives his a career-high 12 points. – 7:43 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

Tatum with the swat 🚫

Richardson with the triple 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/G1qfCYrLRV – 7:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

KPJ’s first step is unbelievably quick. Fully understand why the Cavs moved him, but the Rockets getting him for nothing now looks like such a massive steal. – 7:43 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Grant Williams is 6-of-8 from 3 to start the season. – 7:40 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Grant Williams has opened the season shooting 75 percent from 3-point range (6-of-8). – 7:40 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Another 3 for Grant, and his hitting threes looks like more than a trend. #Celtics are down 2. – 7:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eric Gordon signaling for a travel while contesting a 3-pointer on a close out is peak Eric Gordon – 7:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Unlike the Raptors game, where Boston looked awful other than a couple of points in the first half, this one seems more like one team is making shots and one isn’t. That will probably even out as the game goes along. – 7:37 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Hey… a Celtic cut to the basket! Celtics offense has looked horrible and their defense isn’t much better They allow 10-16 shooting my Houston while shooting 10-22. Rockets are 6-8 on FTs and Boston hasn’t gone to the line yet – 7:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rockets lead 30-22 after one

Tatum – 12 points

Celtics – 2-9 three-pointers

Celtics – 3 turnovers

Wood – 10 points

Green – 9 points

Rockets – 10-16 shooting

Rockets – 6 turnovers – 7:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets lead 30-22 after a quarter. Half court defense was excellent, minus a slip up from Augustin on the Celtics last possession of the quarter. Jalen Green and Christian Wood were excellent. Celtics are Jayson Tatum and a bunch of other guys – 7:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 30, Celtics 22 after 1. Green beats the buzzer, off balance from 28 feet for his third trey. Wood with 10. Jayson Tatum with 12. Rest of Celtics 4 of 14. – 7:35 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jalen Green hits his third 3-pointer of the Q in the final second and #Rockets lead #Celtics 30-22. HOU shoots 62.5% and 4-for-7 from 3. Tatum has 12 for BOS. – 7:35 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

That shot from Jalen Green was WILD – 7:35 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Well then, Jalen Green. – 7:34 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

JALEN GREEN PRAYER TO END THE FIRST!! – 7:34 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jalen Green makes a falling three-pointer to end the first quarter. – 7:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Nice play by Tatum to get right in the post for a bucket when Boston needed one. He needs to do that more often. – 7:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boston is really struggling with Christian Wood’s activity as a screen-and-roller. He’s drawn several fouls already by rolling hard off the screen. – 7:31 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

It appears Silas hasn’t gone full D’Antoni with the Green-Porter staggering in-game yet. Likes to have Augustin lead for a bit before bringing one back in. – 7:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rotation tweaks from Udoka:

Horford out, Grant in. Then Rob out, Horford back in.

Tatum out early and now back with Horford and three reserves. – 7:29 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Alperen Sengun finds a cutting Christian Wood for the dunk.

pic.twitter.com/a5uvJjBzyz – 7:29 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

This Celtics offense has really struggled to get good looks through its first few games of the season. – 7:28 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Wood has gotten a bit quicker with his slips to the basket, helps to force defenses to make gambles. Rockets up 19-15 w/ 2:50 to go — Boston shooting 41 percent from the field, 14 from deep. – 7:28 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics not named Jayson Tatum shooting just 3-of-12 from the field to start game. Offense has been rough with him on bench. – 7:27 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Immediately after Alperen Sengun checked in, Christian Wood cut to take a pass from Sengun to a slam. He spoke about seeing more opportunities to take advantage of Sengun’s passing. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Not a lot of offense in this group for the Celtics. Good to see some early run for Nesmith with Brown and Langford out. – 7:26 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The look off and then the pass to Christian Wood from Alperen Sengun was next level stuff – 7:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Alperen Sengun is good and never should have fallen as far as he did in the draft. And OKC should not have traded out of that pick. – 7:24 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Schroder picks up his second foul in seven minutes and heads to the bench, replaced by Nesmith. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:23 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

As Alperen Sengun checks in, it reminds that the game includes two Turks, two Spaniards, two Germans and two Aggies. – 7:23 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Alperen Sengun and Eric Gordon sub in for Jalen Green and Daniel Theis. – 7:22 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Dennis Schroder is 2-of-12 from 3 in a Celtics uniform, including the preseason. He’s 1-for-7 in regular season games. – 7:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s probably because a lot of the game has been played in transition so far, but not very many sets for the Celtics so far. That’s different from the first couple of games. – 7:20 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Kevin Porter Jr is hobbling after it looked like he stepped on someone’s foot. Rockets trail 10-9 at the first timeout. Defense has been really good, but Jayson Tatum has been better – 7:18 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum is in a groove for the first time this season. Eight points in first five minutes. – 7:17 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Tatum feasting from mid-range right now – 4-4, all twos – 7:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I really like Jalen Green. Once he cleans up his ballhandling, he’s really gone be something. Like most young guard/wings, that will come in time. – 7:17 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Jayson Tatum might be looking to drop a 50 piece in this one – 7:16 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

J TATUM LOCKED IN – 7:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Both Boston and Houston are switching everything. It’s resulting in some major mismatches on both ends. – 7:16 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jayson in his bag already with 8 pts in 4 1/2 minutes. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:16 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Pretty clear the Rockets placed an emphasis on getting Jalen going early in the game. Has been the primary ball handler more than usual. – 7:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’m willing to bet that after years of playing together, Jayson Tatum knows Daniel Theis isn’t going to do well against him off the dribble. – 7:15 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

The Daniel Theis revenge game has begun – 7:14 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Daniel Theis revenge game? – 7:14 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jalen Green has been excellent early on operating the pick and roll.

Has gotten Theis two easy baskets and got himself a three-pointer. – 7:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Despite Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford being inactive with injuries, both Celtics Two-Way players (Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas) are also inactive. – 7:13 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jayson Tatum clearly put on some muscle over the summer. – 7:12 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Daniel Theis, still good. – 7:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

This would have been a good spot for Romeo Langford to play increased minutes with Jaylen Brown out. Now, that opportunity could fall to Aaron Nesmith. I assume Payton Pritchard might see some increased minutes as well. – 7:09 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics-#Rockets this will be a challenge for Celtics. pic.twitter.com/Dz7wztJI4F – 7:08 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

As usual, a healthy number of Celtics fans at Toyota Center. No longer up there with the Spurs or Lakers contingents, but they will make themselves heard. – 7:03 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Marcus Smart gave new Rockets development coach a hug as he walked by on his way to the Rockets bench – 7:02 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Speaking of the Silas family history with the Celtics https://t.co/FAUER15gIV in Silas’ office: pic.twitter.com/p1DFlTFeYq – 6:58 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

The strangest part of Friday finishing 4th on this list of over 1,500 games, is that the Celtics trailed by 2 midway through the 3rd. It was a 55-25 close for the Raptors.

(Fun fact: the top 3 all came from the same year, 2002-03, in which the C’s made the Eastern Conf. Semis) pic.twitter.com/YMOMkMMJw4 – 6:54 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Dennis Schroder will start for the injured Jaylen Brown tonight in Houston. With Smart, Tatum, Horford and Rob Williams.

We’re live @985TheSportsHub pic.twitter.com/7TCMQGN2vI – 6:40 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Udoka said Enes Kanter’s role will increase when he turns to more traditional coverages – as opposed to the team’s current premium on switching defense. – 6:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.

Celtics: Tatum, Horford, R. Williams, Smart, Schroder.

Officials: Taylor, DeRosa, Adams. – 6:23 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Adding Jayson Tatum o28.5 points vs. HOU -115 pic.twitter.com/ujeocJPy33 – 6:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Facing Celtics always holds special meaning for Rockets coach Stephen Silas houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:19 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: #Hornets 111, Nets 95

Hornets improve to 3-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Up next: vs. Boston tomorrow – 6:15 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

James Harden who for 6 years in Houston averaged committing just 36 offensive fouls a season was called for charges on back to back possessions. He also has only taken 1 free throw today. Since 18-19 he only had 3 games with 1 of fewer FTs – 6:01 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Romeo Langford is out tonight with left calf tightness – 5:53 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Romeo Langford is now OUT for tonight’s game due to calf tightness. – 5:52 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics say Romeo Langford is also out tonight due to left calf soreness. – 5:52 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Romeo Langford is out tonight with left calf tightness, per the Celtics. – 5:52 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Celtics say Romeo Langford is now OUT too with left calf tightness – 5:52 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

#NEBHInjuryReport update:

Romeo Langford (left calf tightness) – OUT – 5:52 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

Al Horford talks about the Celtics need to have solid communication tonight ahead of the matchup with the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/QQKf73pgC6 – 5:50 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

Al Horford is feeling great after returning last game, according to Coach Udoka, and his minutes will be increased from 25 to around 30 tonight. – 5:43 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Al Horford’s minutes will increase little by little moving forward, per Udoka. He’ll be in the 30-minute range tonight. – 5:40 PM

Neumy, mike shalin, nick cafardo. 3 legendary sports reporters in this town that left us way to early. If you grew up here, they were all part of your daily sports reading, listening or watching routine. You touched all us Boston sports fans bob. – 5:40 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Udoka said Jaylen could return tomorrow vs. #Hornets. Said missing 10 days with COVID, ramping back up to play in the opener and then playing 34 minutes affected his knee. #Celtics – 5:39 PM

Marc D’Amico @celtics

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s knee soreness is “something he dealt with at times last year … He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious.” Jaylen will rest tonight and hopes to play tomorrow in Charlotte. – 5:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Dennis Schroder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight.

Celtics starters:

Schroder

Marcus Smart

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Robert Williams – 5:38 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Jaylen Brown out tonight with knee soreness – an issue he had last season. Udoka said Brown also being held out tonight with tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte in mind. – 5:36 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Dennis Schröder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight. Ime Udoka seems to think Jaylen should be fine in a day or two. Didn’t rule out him playing tomorrow – 5:36 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown for the Celtics. – 5:36 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Ime Udoka says Dennis Schroder will start in Jaylen Brown’s place. – 5:36 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown had some knee soreness at end of Toronto game. Team is hoping he can play in 2nd half of back-to-back but Udoka said they’ll see how he feels tomorrow. – 5:36 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Schroder will start in place of Jaylen. #Celtics – 5:36 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:35 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt a little knee soreness in the Toronto game and tried to rest it, but it didn’t feel great yesterday. This is the same knee issue that kept him out a few games last year. Udoka thinks quick ramp up after quarantine and the 2OT game exacerbated it. – 5:35 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka says the Celtics are being cautious with Jaylen Brown in holding him out today against Houston. He said the ramp up to opening night, plus the double OT game, brought this knee soreness on. Dennis Schroder will start in his place. – 5:35 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown:

“It’s knee soreness — something he dealt with at times last year. … Just want to be cautious with it, have a back-to-back coming up.” – 5:35 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “Some knee soreness. Something he dealt with at times last season…He felt a little something last game. Just something we are being cautious with.” – 5:35 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Stephen Silas on what Gerald Green brings to Rockets coaching staff: “He is one of the most genuine people you could ever meet. Having someone with that positivity and with that experience and mentality is good for our group.” – 5:27 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Rockets starters:

Kevin Porter Jr

Jalen Green

Jae’Sean Tate

Christian Wood

Daniel Theis – 5:24 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Same starters for the Rockets tonight – 5:24 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jaylen Brown is out for the Celtics tonight. Rockets will have everyone available, except for John Wall – 4:20 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) has now been ruled out of tonight’s game at Houston.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:43 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Jaylen Brown is out tonight vs. Houston (Left Patella Tendinopathy) – 2:39 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Celtics say Jaylen Brown is OUT vs Rockets. – 2:35 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 2:34 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics F Jaylen Brown OUT tonight with left patella soreness – 2:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. – 2:34 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight with Left Patella Tendinopathy – 2:34 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

“There’s not a lot of guys who came out of high school being so young [like me]. I think my job is to make sure those guys get the right guidance.”

On Gerald Green’s new job with the Rockets and what adds to the rebuild. clutchpoints.com/gerald-green-i… – 1:46 PM

