Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets
The Boston Celtics (1-2) play against the Houston Rockets (2-2) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 24, 2021
Boston Celtics 107, Houston Rockets 97 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 107, Rockets 97 – Tatum, Schröder, Horford step up in first win
bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/10/24/gam… – 12:17 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Fantasy adds from tonight (0-30% on Y!):
Shallow
(I’m assuming Seth Curry, Tate, Melton, Bane and Giddey, etc are on rosters basically everywhere)
12 team
Cole Anthony
Davion Mitchell
Derrick Rose
Franz Wagner
Deep
Grant Williams
Carmelo Anthony
Otto Porter Jr. – 12:05 AM
Top Rookies on Sunday
Jalen Green, 30 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk, 8-10 from 3
Davion Mitchell, 22 pts, 1 reb, 4 ast, 3-8 from 3
Josh Giddey, 19 pts, 8 rebs, 7 ast, 4 stl
Franz Wagner, 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl
Jalen Suggs, 11 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl – 11:45 PM
Mavs will see a 1-2 Rockets team for the home opener on Tues. Houston lost to Boston tonight 107-97. Was tied early in 3Q, Celtics went on a big run & were up by 20 around 8 mins later. Jalen Green (2nd pick in 2021 draft) did have a sensational 30 point performance for Houston – 11:10 PM
Grant Williams has been great so far through three games.
On the importance of his 3-point shooting, defensive versatility and consistency for this Celtics team: forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 11:06 PM
#Rockets Twitter — Our first live Q&A of the season will be TOMORROW, 10/25 at 12 p.m CT.
Be there! – 10:42 PM
Grant Williams:
“Biggest thing for me is just trying to stay consistent throughout the whole year. Not go through ups and downs and be a person that is relied on and reliable. That is probably my most important thing. Everything else will take care of itself.” – 10:40 PM
Jalen Green on his first 30-point game: “Michael Jordan did it in 3? That’s lit.” – 10:37 PM
First win of the season. Feels good!!! Go Celtics! Feliz de que ganamos. Ha seguir mejorando!!! 💪🏾☘️ – 10:29 PM
Jayson Tatum says Rob Williams is becoming much more of a vocal leader: “He didn’t talk as much his first year, but now he’s directing guys on both ends, talking on the bench. It’s big for us.” – 10:28 PM
Jayson Tatum on Al Horford: “He looked kind of young today.” – 10:21 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Al (Horford) … he looked kind of young today.” – Jayson Tatum. – 10:20 PM
Jayson Tatum on Al Horford:
“He looked kind of young today.” – 10:20 PM
Jayson Tatum on Al Horford: He looked kinda young today – 10:20 PM
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka’s first win: “It took long enough, but I’m happy for him.” – 10:19 PM
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka’s first win: “It took long enough but I’m happy for him.” – 10:19 PM
Grant Williams on the locker room celebration for Ime Udoka: We all think highly of him & we’re fortunate to have him here, so we just wanted to show him that love and respect that you deserve as a head coach who gets his first win in the NBA – 10:06 PM
Grant Williams says he appreciates the mentorship that Al Horford provides: “I’m very thankful that he’s around …He’s been very important to this team.” – 10:05 PM
31 points 🔥
Jayson Tatum was putting in the work as tonight’s @gatorade Performer of the Game. pic.twitter.com/TJVAsUeCFT – 10:02 PM
Grant Williams on Ime Udoka’s first win: “We are fortunate to have him here.” – 10:02 PM
Grant Williams said the postgame shower was “dope.”
Said the Celtics all think highly of Ime Udoka and feel fortunate to have him in Boston. They wanted to show him some love. – 10:02 PM
Grant Williams: “We got punked last game, as Ime said. We just wanted to play and show some pride and play the right way out there.” – 10:01 PM
Grant Williams on his most important goal: “To be a consistent person and someone who can be relied on. That’s the biggest thing for me.” – 9:57 PM
Into the win column after a dominant second half in Houston 💪 nba.com/celtics/game-r… – 9:54 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“He asked me in the summer, what can he do? Get that 3-point percentage up to 40 and defend. He’s doing that now.” – Ime Udoka on Grant Williams’ play in tonight’s win over the Rockets. – 9:48 PM
Ime Udoka said the team played it safe with Romeo Langford tonight, after Langford felt some calf tightness during warmups. – 9:46 PM
“I would say overall, that’s who we are,” Coach Udoka says of our high level of competitiveness tonight. – 9:45 PM
Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum made a play off a broken set and then he laughed and told Tatum: “Let me stop telling you what to do. I’ve never averaged 27 points per game, so I should just let you do what you do out there.” – 9:45 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics wanted to be safe with Romeo Langford after his calf felt tight during warmups. – 9:45 PM
Romeo Langford’s calf felt tight during warmups, so Udoka says they wanted to play it safe and sit him tonight. – 9:45 PM
Ime Udoka said Romeo Langford’s calf just felt tight during warmups. Team wanted to be safe with him, keeping him out. – 9:45 PM
Coach Udoka says he’s been impressed with the way Al, Grant, and Rob have worked together in the frontcourt: “They complement each other well.” – 9:45 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Overall, that’s who we are. We got back to who we are, and that’s compete. That’s what we’re looking for going forward.” – #Celtics Ime Udoka on the team being more competitive than they were in the home-opener vs Toronto. – 9:43 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics are aware that they need to create more free throws. The coaches are encouraging players to attack the rim and to not settle against certain matchups. – 9:43 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics gave him a water shower and the game ball after his first win. Udoka said he told the team “I appreciate it, but you took too long to get it!” – 9:41 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics gave him a water shower after the game for his first win. – 9:40 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas attributed the majority of turnovers to lack of experience against a switching defense like the one Boston used.
He said the team right now is more reactive, than proactive, but that they’ll watch film, work through things on the court tomorrow, and learn. – 9:40 PM
Ime Udoka said bringing Al Horford back in the fold “has been good for us”.
Udoka said Horford covers a lot of things for the Celtics, especially with different defensive coverages. – 9:39 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“He covers a lot of holes … he’s a glue-guy for us.” – Ime Udoka on Al Horford’s impact. – 9:39 PM
Ime Udoka on Al Horford: “Bringing him back in the fold has been good for us.” – 9:38 PM
Ime Udoka said he felt the Celtics guarded well after the first quarter. – 9:37 PM
Bit of a weird back-to-back for Boston, as they go from Houston to Charlotte, but at least the Celtics are going in off a win. – 9:35 PM
Silas said the Celtics switching hurt the Rockets tonight. It’s the first time they had seen that this season – 9:35 PM
Stephen Silas on Jalen Green: “He was putting a lot of pressure to himself to produce and succeed. If seemed like tonight he didn’t put as much pressure on himself.” – 9:34 PM
Smart swoops in for an impressive finish in tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/LsAZ7ZIh7T – 9:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Rockets Postgame Show | Powered by @betonline_ag & @InsaCannabis twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:32 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Boston took control in the second half and withstood every #Rockets run. They win it, 107-97. Turnovers were an issue: 20 TOs for 28 Celtics points.
But, Jalen Green. 30 points. 11-18 from the floor. A Rockets rookie record 8 made-threes, with 4 rebs, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. – 9:31 PM
Jalen Green tonight:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 11-18 FG
✅ 8-10 3P
Green is the first @Houston Rockets rookie to record a 30-point game since Yao Ming on Nov. 21, 2002. He also set a new franchise rookie record for most 3PM in a game. – 9:31 PM
Jayson Tatum shines, Grant Williams can’t miss and some Ime Udoka adjustments that paid off. Instant takeaways from Celtics’ first win of season: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 9:30 PM
I can hear the Celtics celebrating Ime Udoka’s first win as an NBA head coach – 9:30 PM
Celtics win 107-97
Tatum – 31 points
Horford – 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks
Grant – 18 points
Schroder – 18 points
Celtics – 12 turnovers
Celtics – 22 assists on 38 baskets
Green – 30 points
Wood – 20 points
Porter – 15 points
Rockets – 20 turnovers – 9:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 107, Rockets 97. Green with 30, ties Anthony Edwards for most 3s by a teenager, one shy of most for a rookie, and puts down one “did-you-see-that?” slam. – 9:27 PM
#Rockets fall to the #Celtics, 107-97 to fall to 1-2. Rookie Jalen Green was pretty, pretty, pretty good setting a new Rockets rookie record for 3ptFGM with 8. He was 8-10 from deep & scored 30 pts, incl. a highlight reel slam in the 4thQ. @SportsMT – 9:26 PM
Jalen Green breakout game:
30 PTS
4 REB
3 AST
11-18 FG
8-10 3P
He is the first rookie in Rockets history with 30+ points and 8+ threes in a game. pic.twitter.com/ZiEgIWlIuw – 9:26 PM
#Celtics win 107-97. Tatum 31, Schroder 18, Horford 17; Green 30, Wood 20, Porter Jr. 15. – 9:25 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️ BOS 107 🚀 HOU 97
🤷🏻♂️ Beggars can’t be choosers
⭐️ Jayson Tatum: 31 PTS, 12-24 FG
💪🏾 Grant Williams: 18 PTS, 5-7 3PT
👴🏾 Grandpa Al steadies Celts after rocky start
👀Rookie Jalen Green: 30 PTS, 8-10 3PT
🔜 @ 3-0 CHA on Monday
🍾First win for coach Ime Udoka – 9:25 PM
Rockets lose to the Celtics 107-97. They were feisty but disjointed after a quality 1st quarter – 9:25 PM
Houston is going to be fun to watch and monitor all season. That last play, taking 20 seconds to get a shot when you are down 11 with a minute to play, that’ll get cleaned up. – 9:24 PM
Jalen Green. The violence of that, my lord. pic.twitter.com/YjoWcAHecT – 9:23 PM
Monster dunk from Jalen Green.
pic.twitter.com/VRjELXYiof – 9:20 PM
Terrific play by Grant Williams to break up that fastbreak. He’s had a really good night. – 9:19 PM
Three games into his NBA career, Jalen Green has his first @SportsCenter reel and a 30-piece. – 9:18 PM
Jalen Green with the SportsCenter Top 10. #Celtics #Rockets – 9:18 PM
That dunk was next level disgusting from Jalen Green. – 9:17 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
OH MY GOD JALEN GREEN – 9:17 PM
The Rockets spacing has been a little messy tonight. Seems like too many guys in actions where passing lanes should be cleaner. I assume that’s just a really young team figuring it out. – 9:17 PM
Jalen Green has had a nice game, but that’s not an ideal shot chart. The three-point shooting isn’t sustainable, and you’d like to see a little more efficiency inside the arc pic.twitter.com/2rbJmB4mgk – 9:16 PM
Horford was the only bright spot for Boston against Toronto. He’s had just as much of an impact tonight. – 9:15 PM
Jalen Green in 32 minutes:
28 points
4 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
1 block
10-17 from the field
8-10 from 3-PT range – 9:14 PM
Celtics just a little too sloppy allowing Houston to keep it just a little too close. This could cost them tomorrow against Charlotte. Tatum’s night should be over but instead they still need him on the floor – 9:13 PM
Jalen Green 3 ball becomes consistent and it’s curtains because he can get to the rim with ease already. Sheesh – 9:13 PM
Good timeout by Ime Udoka there. Celtics had run a couple of sloppy sets. Get a good ATO for a bucket here and it might seal this one. – 9:13 PM
28 for Jalen Green, the kid can play and he’ll go through a Tatum-like physical transformation as he matures. Watch out. #Rockets #Celtics – 9:12 PM
Make that 28 for Jalen Green. On an efficient 10-for-17 from the field, 8-for-10 from deep. Wow. – 9:12 PM
With his 8th 3ptFGM, #Rockets @Jalen Green just set the franchise rookie record for 3ptFGM in a game. (Previous: Cuttino Mobley & Michael Dickerson with 7 – in the same game on Mar. 25, 1999 vs Raptors). Green has 28 pts (8-10 on 3’s), Rockets trail 104-90. @SportsTalk790 – 9:12 PM
Rockets fans can stop panicking about Jalen Green. He’s going to be good, I promise lol – 9:12 PM
Jalen Green is fun. – 9:12 PM
Jalen Green is a freak – 9:11 PM
8 triples for Jalen Green. He’s played well tonight. – 9:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with his eighth 3-pointer, ties Anthony Edwards for the most ever by a teenager. He is one shy of the rookie record. – 9:11 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
A new #Rockets rookie record. 8 made threes for @Jalen Green! – 9:11 PM
Julius Randle is doing some of what he did in the opener against the Celtics here against the Magic, in terms of forcing difficult shots. With the options the Knicks have added around him, he shouldn’t be doing that. – 9:10 PM
Basketball just looks so easy for Jayson Tatum. Sheesh. – 9:10 PM
That last three by Tatum were the first fourth-quarter points he’s scored this season. – 9:09 PM
A crushing Horford screen opens up a 3 for Tatum and #Celtics are up 17 with 5:13 left. #Rockets – 9:09 PM
Grant Williams has equaled his career-high with 18 points. – 9:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun popped Marcus Smart reaching for a rebound. Officials reviewed but a common foul. Also, his fifth. – 9:08 PM
Horford and Tatum back in after the timeout. Nice ATO set got Grant to the free throw line. – 9:05 PM
Grant Williams evolving into a lethal three-point shooter in his third year was … unexpected. Williams is 5-6 from three tonight. 9-12 on the season. – 9:05 PM
Nice ATO for Grant, and he’s fouled at the rim. #Celtics #Rockets – 9:05 PM
Grant Williams’ previous career high in threes made was three.
He’s 5-of-6 from behind the arc tonight. 9-of-12 on the season so far on three-pointers. – 9:04 PM
Grant Williams has 17 points in 24 minutes. He is 5-of-6 from 3. – 9:03 PM
Another Grant 3. His fifth. #Celtics #Rockets – 9:02 PM
Udoka can’t go too long without Tatum or Horford here. Needs one of them back in to get things back under control. – 9:01 PM
19-year old Jalen Green just made his 7th three.
That matches the most ever against the Celtics by a rookie. Saddiq Bey did it at TD Garden on February 12th. – 9:01 PM
Right now, Robert Williams is catching the ball and looking to pass immediately. Even when he’s in the paint. He needs to go up with some of these shots inside vs kicking it back out. – 9:00 PM
There’s a reason some projection models had Alperen Sengun as the best player in the draft. – 8:59 PM
#Celtics were up 20, started messing around and now #Rockets have cut it to 12 with 7:39 left. – 8:59 PM
Very loud “Let’s go Rockets” chant at Toyota Center during the dead ball. – 8:59 PM
The Rockets are making the hustle plays right now and they’re hanging around. – 8:58 PM
Beautiful transition spin move by Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:57 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jalen Green ties a #Rockets rookie record with 7 made threes. – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun has done a lot of good things on both ends. The veterans with him off the Rockets bench not so much. Gordon, House, Augustin and Nwaba a combined 1 of 10 for 5 points. House still looking for first 2021-22 bucket. – 8:56 PM
Eric Gordon just airballed a layup. And it wasn’t a floater he left short. It was a regular layup that missed the glass and the rim. Don’t see that very often. – 8:55 PM
The game outside the game here is Jayson Tatum riding the exercise bike as fans walk by into the tunnel. He just made a young #Rockets fan’s night by giving him a wave. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/Qi5JWE1EaM – 8:53 PM
Celtics have scored 26 points off 17 Rockets turnovers. Rockets have scored 2 points off 5 Celtics turnovers – 8:52 PM
Stephen Silas has his work cut out for him with this Rockets team. Some very, very good individual talents. But Houston playing a lot of isolation offense. Jaylen Brown-less Celtics up 89-72 after three. – 8:51 PM
Celtics lead 89-72 after three
Tatum – 26 points
Horford – 15 points, 3 blocks
Schroder – 15 points
Grant – 14 points
Celtics – 13-37 threes
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Green – 20 points
Wood – 17 points
Porter – 13 points
Rockets – 12-25 threes
Rockets – 17 turnovers – 8:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 89, Rockets 72 after 3. Rockets up to 17 turnovers, Celtics just 5, leading to two points. – 8:50 PM
Al Horford firing on all cylinders 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/D6qTkULGrq – 8:49 PM
I normally hate silly camera angles, but that one was good to show some excellent defense by the Rockets. – 8:48 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 39 is live!
Andrew and Pro break down the @NBA Western Conference, owner issues in Phoenix, Enes Kanter frees Tibet and much much more!
Link to the new ep 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/RXIGwx3hlV – 8:48 PM
Al Horford’s defensive activity over these last two games has been really impressive. – 8:46 PM
Al Horford is a +22 right now for a reason. Aside from some misses from deep, Horford has played just about perfectly – 8:46 PM
Sengun put one hell of a move on Horford, then Horford stripped him and ran the floor for an and-1. Horford has had another really good night. – 8:44 PM
The Rockets second unit looks like it has never played together – 8:44 PM
What a sequence for Horford – 8:44 PM
The Rockets, once up 9, are down 20 – 8:43 PM
Jae’Sean Tate wasn’t ready for that drop off pass from Sengun lol – 8:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck taking selfies with Celtics fans. They seem happy. – 8:38 PM
Schröder is starting to get comfortable. No one on the Rockets is staying between him and the basket – 8:37 PM
Josh Richardson is new here .. he doesn’t realize that Smart doesn’t need help when a big tries to post him up – 8:36 PM
Josh RIchardson will eventually learn that Marcus Smart doesn’t need double-team help when he’s got a big posting him up. – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics came to help when Sengun posted up Smart. They’d have been better off letting Smart go it alone. Sengun set up Wood for a dunk. – 8:35 PM
Enjoying Alperen Sengun – 8:35 PM
Boston has a 21-2 advantage in points of turnovers tonight. – 8:34 PM
Common foul on Grant. I’m shocked. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:32 PM
Grant Williams, who missed his first 25 NBA 3-pointers…has started this year 8 from 11 distance.
Perk already took ‘carry on’, but that’s the basic idea here. – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
KPJ beat Grant Williams off the dribble so Williams grabbed him. Officials looking to see if flagrant. Williams has four 3s, 14 points and one tackle. – 8:31 PM
Grant follows his 3 with a tackle of Kevin Porter Jr. and it’s being reviewed for a flagrant. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:31 PM
Grant Williams just had as good of a tackle as you’ve seen in any NFL game today. – 8:31 PM
Grant Williams looks like he’s taken a legitimate step forward with his outside shot this season. – 8:30 PM
Grant Williams with a solid form tackle there. – 8:30 PM
Defenses are going to have to start respecting Grant Williams jumpshot soon at this rate. – 8:30 PM
Grant Williams with an impressive open floor tackle of Kevin Porter Jr. Hope Nick Caserio is watching – 8:30 PM
Grant Williams is the best shooter alive. – 8:30 PM
Another Grant 3. He has four. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:30 PM
The Tatum-Theis isos aren’t going well for Theis. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:29 PM
Took Jalen Green only 3 games to get his first 20-point night. Looks like it’ll be the first of many. – 8:29 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jayson Tatum….. pretty good at basketball – 8:29 PM
It took Jalen Green just three games to have his first 20-point night. I suspect this is the first of many. – 8:28 PM
Celtics on a 27-12 run going back to second quarter. – 8:26 PM
12-4 start to the third Q for Boston .. nice change of pace from other 3rd Q’s to start the season – 8:25 PM
Nice start to the third quarter for the Celtics. Good ball movement. Defense is all over the Rockets too. – 8:24 PM
Tatum has been sensational on both ends tonight. – 8:24 PM
Really impressive finish from Marcus Smart here. Good off-ball cut too. pic.twitter.com/TFbSIGEiC4 – 8:24 PM
Tatum with the stepback 3 in the face of buddy Daniel Theis and #Celtics up 10. – 8:23 PM
Horford really needed a 3 to fall. He’s been pretty cold – 8:23 PM
Marcus Smart with the acrobatic layup and 1. #Celtics are moving the ball well tonight. #Rockets – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Facing Celtics always holds special meaning for Rockets coach Stephen Silas ift.tt/3nvlIwO – 8:18 PM
#Rockets (1-1) trail Celtics (0-2) at the half, 53-51. Rookie @Jalen Green made his 1st 5 3’s , he’s now 6-7 on 3’s , 18 pts (after scoring 9 pts in each of his 1st 2 games). Jayson Tatum has 20 pts to lead all scorers. @SportsTalk790 – 8:09 PM
Quentin Grimes got the Ntilikina role for 2 seconds of defense at the end of the first half against the Celtics. Tonight, Miles McBride gets it for 4.5 seconds to close the second quarter. – 8:08 PM
We’ve all been waiting for Jalen Green’s three-point shot to start falling and that’s exactly what’s happening tonight: He’s 6-7 from deep for 18 points at half. This might be the rookie’s breakout game. – 8:05 PM
On top at the break ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0YapajQBQf – 8:04 PM
Celtics lead 53-51 at the half
Tatum – 20 points
G. Williams – 11 points
Schroder – 7 points
Celtics – 8-26 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Green – 18 points, 6 three-pointers
Wood – 12 points
Porter Jr. – 9 points
Rockets – 9-17 three-pointers
Rockets – 11 turnovers – 8:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics 53, Rockets 51 at half. Jalen Green matches the 18 points he had in the first two games in the first half. He is 6 of 7 on 3s, three 3-pointers from matching the rookie record. Tatum with 20. Rockets 12 turnovers; Celtics 4. – 8:03 PM
Rockets are down 53-51 at the half. Jalen Green shot the hell out of it, but missed all 3 of his shots from inside the arc. Jayson Tatum is on one – 8:03 PM
#Celtics lead #Rockets 53-51 at half. Tatum 20, GWilliams 11, Schroder 7; Green 18 (all on threes), Wood 12, Porter Jr. 9. – 8:02 PM
Jalen Green looks surprised he’s not getting star calls yet lol – 8:01 PM
There’s something poetic about Jayson Tatum scoring on Daniel Theis thanks to a seal off by Al Horford. – 8:00 PM
Damn Jalen Green. 6 three-pointers in the first half. – 8:00 PM
20 for Tatum and then a sixth 3-pointer from Jalen Green. #Celtics #Rockets – 8:00 PM
Jalen Green, Christian Wood and Jalen Green are so exciting and dynamic. Really fun start to a team. – 7:59 PM
Tatum is used to following Daniel Theis all the way to the rim for a layup – 7:59 PM
Horford just did the Theis seal to Theis! – 7:58 PM
I did not expect to see Al Horford protect the rim like this. Was the lone bright spot of the Toronto loss and he’s been good again tonight. – 7:57 PM
I have to remind myself that there are a subset of people that didn’t watch James Harden go through early season slumps in Houston when I’m reading Twitter today. – 7:57 PM
Rockets have turned the ball over 11 times already in the half, with Boston scoring 16 points as a result. Even without Jaylen Brown, that’s a recipe for disaster. – 7:56 PM
A little glimpse into Tatum actually manipulating a defense to make the pass he wanted. That’s not something he’s done very often. If he can add that to his game, then he becomes a different player – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Celtics have come back from down nine to go up 45-43 with three minutes left in the half. Rockets turnovers (11) are killing them. Also, might want to stop looking for calls they are not getting and keep playing. – 7:55 PM
That was a really nice pass by Tatum to Horford. His vision as a passer has really improved. – 7:54 PM
7-0 Celtics run. C’s have looked sharp on both ends this quarter. – 7:54 PM
Jayson with a nice no-look pass to Horford for a layup. #Celtics are trying to work themselves out of their offensive issue, lead 47-45. #Rockets – 7:54 PM
Another Grant 3. His third. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:52 PM
Aaron Nesmith defending in transition pic.twitter.com/JZUH1JWF7p – 7:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Daniel Theis clobbered Jayson Tatum contesting a shot. A minute before, Tatum returned to the floor with a tug on Theis’ shirt. – 7:50 PM
Jalen Green isn’t even seeing defenders on these triples. It’s just rise , fire and bottom of the net for him right now. – 7:49 PM
#Celtics are going to have to do something about Jalen Green at the 3-point line. He’s got five in 14 minutes. #Rockets – 7:49 PM
Good God. Jalen Green makes his 5th straight three-pointer of the night.
There’s 5 minutes left in the first half. – 7:49 PM
What an awesome pass from Robert Williams: pic.twitter.com/KIiJi2deVG – 7:48 PM
As he walks to re-enter the game, Jayson Tatum tugs at Daniel Theis’ jersey as he’s standing behind the 3-point line near the #Celtics bench. Theis tried not to react. – 7:48 PM
We’re at almost 18 minutes of game time and the Celtics have yet to take a free throw. – 7:47 PM
whoa what a pass from Robert Williams to Schröder for the layup! – 7:47 PM
Nifty pass by Robert Williams. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:47 PM
Jalen Green in 10 minutes:
12 points
2 rebounds
2 assists
4/4 from 3-PT range
4/5 from the field – 7:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green’s career-high fourth 3 gives his a career-high 12 points. – 7:43 PM
Tatum with the swat 🚫
Richardson with the triple 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/G1qfCYrLRV – 7:43 PM
KPJ’s first step is unbelievably quick. Fully understand why the Cavs moved him, but the Rockets getting him for nothing now looks like such a massive steal. – 7:43 PM
Grant Williams is 6-of-8 from 3 to start the season. – 7:40 PM
Grant Williams has opened the season shooting 75 percent from 3-point range (6-of-8). – 7:40 PM
Another 3 for Grant, and his hitting threes looks like more than a trend. #Celtics are down 2. – 7:40 PM
Eric Gordon signaling for a travel while contesting a 3-pointer on a close out is peak Eric Gordon – 7:38 PM
Unlike the Raptors game, where Boston looked awful other than a couple of points in the first half, this one seems more like one team is making shots and one isn’t. That will probably even out as the game goes along. – 7:37 PM
Hey… a Celtic cut to the basket! Celtics offense has looked horrible and their defense isn’t much better They allow 10-16 shooting my Houston while shooting 10-22. Rockets are 6-8 on FTs and Boston hasn’t gone to the line yet – 7:36 PM
Rockets lead 30-22 after one
Tatum – 12 points
Celtics – 2-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Wood – 10 points
Green – 9 points
Rockets – 10-16 shooting
Rockets – 6 turnovers – 7:35 PM
Rockets lead 30-22 after a quarter. Half court defense was excellent, minus a slip up from Augustin on the Celtics last possession of the quarter. Jalen Green and Christian Wood were excellent. Celtics are Jayson Tatum and a bunch of other guys – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 30, Celtics 22 after 1. Green beats the buzzer, off balance from 28 feet for his third trey. Wood with 10. Jayson Tatum with 12. Rest of Celtics 4 of 14. – 7:35 PM
Jalen Green hits his third 3-pointer of the Q in the final second and #Rockets lead #Celtics 30-22. HOU shoots 62.5% and 4-for-7 from 3. Tatum has 12 for BOS. – 7:35 PM
That shot from Jalen Green was WILD – 7:35 PM
Well then, Jalen Green. – 7:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
JALEN GREEN PRAYER TO END THE FIRST!! – 7:34 PM
Jalen Green makes a falling three-pointer to end the first quarter. – 7:34 PM
Nice play by Tatum to get right in the post for a bucket when Boston needed one. He needs to do that more often. – 7:33 PM
Boston is really struggling with Christian Wood’s activity as a screen-and-roller. He’s drawn several fouls already by rolling hard off the screen. – 7:31 PM
It appears Silas hasn’t gone full D’Antoni with the Green-Porter staggering in-game yet. Likes to have Augustin lead for a bit before bringing one back in. – 7:31 PM
Rotation tweaks from Udoka:
Horford out, Grant in. Then Rob out, Horford back in.
Tatum out early and now back with Horford and three reserves. – 7:29 PM
Alperen Sengun finds a cutting Christian Wood for the dunk.
pic.twitter.com/a5uvJjBzyz – 7:29 PM
This Celtics offense has really struggled to get good looks through its first few games of the season. – 7:28 PM
Wood has gotten a bit quicker with his slips to the basket, helps to force defenses to make gambles. Rockets up 19-15 w/ 2:50 to go — Boston shooting 41 percent from the field, 14 from deep. – 7:28 PM
Celtics not named Jayson Tatum shooting just 3-of-12 from the field to start game. Offense has been rough with him on bench. – 7:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Immediately after Alperen Sengun checked in, Christian Wood cut to take a pass from Sengun to a slam. He spoke about seeing more opportunities to take advantage of Sengun’s passing. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:27 PM
Not a lot of offense in this group for the Celtics. Good to see some early run for Nesmith with Brown and Langford out. – 7:26 PM
The look off and then the pass to Christian Wood from Alperen Sengun was next level stuff – 7:24 PM
Alperen Sengun is good and never should have fallen as far as he did in the draft. And OKC should not have traded out of that pick. – 7:24 PM
Schroder picks up his second foul in seven minutes and heads to the bench, replaced by Nesmith. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As Alperen Sengun checks in, it reminds that the game includes two Turks, two Spaniards, two Germans and two Aggies. – 7:23 PM
Alperen Sengun and Eric Gordon sub in for Jalen Green and Daniel Theis. – 7:22 PM
Dennis Schroder is 2-of-12 from 3 in a Celtics uniform, including the preseason. He’s 1-for-7 in regular season games. – 7:21 PM
It’s probably because a lot of the game has been played in transition so far, but not very many sets for the Celtics so far. That’s different from the first couple of games. – 7:20 PM
Kevin Porter Jr is hobbling after it looked like he stepped on someone’s foot. Rockets trail 10-9 at the first timeout. Defense has been really good, but Jayson Tatum has been better – 7:18 PM
Jayson Tatum is in a groove for the first time this season. Eight points in first five minutes. – 7:17 PM
Tatum feasting from mid-range right now – 4-4, all twos – 7:17 PM
I really like Jalen Green. Once he cleans up his ballhandling, he’s really gone be something. Like most young guard/wings, that will come in time. – 7:17 PM
Jayson Tatum might be looking to drop a 50 piece in this one – 7:16 PM
J TATUM LOCKED IN – 7:16 PM
Both Boston and Houston are switching everything. It’s resulting in some major mismatches on both ends. – 7:16 PM
Jayson in his bag already with 8 pts in 4 1/2 minutes. #Celtics #Rockets – 7:16 PM
Pretty clear the Rockets placed an emphasis on getting Jalen going early in the game. Has been the primary ball handler more than usual. – 7:15 PM
I’m willing to bet that after years of playing together, Jayson Tatum knows Daniel Theis isn’t going to do well against him off the dribble. – 7:15 PM
The Daniel Theis revenge game has begun – 7:14 PM
Daniel Theis revenge game? – 7:14 PM
Jalen Green has been excellent early on operating the pick and roll.
Has gotten Theis two easy baskets and got himself a three-pointer. – 7:14 PM
Despite Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford being inactive with injuries, both Celtics Two-Way players (Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas) are also inactive. – 7:13 PM
Jayson Tatum clearly put on some muscle over the summer. – 7:12 PM
Daniel Theis, still good. – 7:12 PM
This would have been a good spot for Romeo Langford to play increased minutes with Jaylen Brown out. Now, that opportunity could fall to Aaron Nesmith. I assume Payton Pritchard might see some increased minutes as well. – 7:09 PM
#Celtics-#Rockets this will be a challenge for Celtics. pic.twitter.com/Dz7wztJI4F – 7:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As usual, a healthy number of Celtics fans at Toyota Center. No longer up there with the Spurs or Lakers contingents, but they will make themselves heard. – 7:03 PM
Marcus Smart gave new Rockets development coach a hug as he walked by on his way to the Rockets bench – 7:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Speaking of the Silas family history with the Celtics https://t.co/FAUER15gIV in Silas’ office: pic.twitter.com/p1DFlTFeYq – 6:58 PM
The strangest part of Friday finishing 4th on this list of over 1,500 games, is that the Celtics trailed by 2 midway through the 3rd. It was a 55-25 close for the Raptors.
(Fun fact: the top 3 all came from the same year, 2002-03, in which the C’s made the Eastern Conf. Semis) pic.twitter.com/YMOMkMMJw4 – 6:54 PM
Dennis Schroder will start for the injured Jaylen Brown tonight in Houston. With Smart, Tatum, Horford and Rob Williams.
We’re live @985TheSportsHub pic.twitter.com/7TCMQGN2vI – 6:40 PM
Udoka said Enes Kanter’s role will increase when he turns to more traditional coverages – as opposed to the team’s current premium on switching defense. – 6:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Celtics: Tatum, Horford, R. Williams, Smart, Schroder.
Officials: Taylor, DeRosa, Adams. – 6:23 PM
Adding Jayson Tatum o28.5 points vs. HOU -115 pic.twitter.com/ujeocJPy33 – 6:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Facing Celtics always holds special meaning for Rockets coach Stephen Silas houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:19 PM
Final: #Hornets 111, Nets 95
Hornets improve to 3-0 for the first time in franchise history.
Up next: vs. Boston tomorrow – 6:15 PM
James Harden who for 6 years in Houston averaged committing just 36 offensive fouls a season was called for charges on back to back possessions. He also has only taken 1 free throw today. Since 18-19 he only had 3 games with 1 of fewer FTs – 6:01 PM
Romeo Langford is out tonight with left calf tightness – 5:53 PM
Romeo Langford is now OUT for tonight’s game due to calf tightness. – 5:52 PM
Celtics say Romeo Langford is also out tonight due to left calf soreness. – 5:52 PM
Romeo Langford is out tonight with left calf tightness, per the Celtics. – 5:52 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Romeo Langford is now OUT too with left calf tightness – 5:52 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Romeo Langford (left calf tightness) – OUT – 5:52 PM
Al Horford talks about the Celtics need to have solid communication tonight ahead of the matchup with the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/QQKf73pgC6 – 5:50 PM
Al Horford is feeling great after returning last game, according to Coach Udoka, and his minutes will be increased from 25 to around 30 tonight. – 5:43 PM
Al Horford’s minutes will increase little by little moving forward, per Udoka. He’ll be in the 30-minute range tonight. – 5:40 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Neumy, mike shalin, nick cafardo. 3 legendary sports reporters in this town that left us way to early. If you grew up here, they were all part of your daily sports reading, listening or watching routine. You touched all us Boston sports fans bob. – 5:40 PM
Udoka said Jaylen could return tomorrow vs. #Hornets. Said missing 10 days with COVID, ramping back up to play in the opener and then playing 34 minutes affected his knee. #Celtics – 5:39 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s knee soreness is “something he dealt with at times last year … He felt a little something last game, so we just want to be extra cautious.” Jaylen will rest tonight and hopes to play tomorrow in Charlotte. – 5:39 PM
Dennis Schroder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight.
Celtics starters:
Schroder
Marcus Smart
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams – 5:38 PM
Jaylen Brown out tonight with knee soreness – an issue he had last season. Udoka said Brown also being held out tonight with tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte in mind. – 5:36 PM
Dennis Schröder will start for Jaylen Brown tonight. Ime Udoka seems to think Jaylen should be fine in a day or two. Didn’t rule out him playing tomorrow – 5:36 PM
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown for the Celtics. – 5:36 PM
Ime Udoka says Dennis Schroder will start in Jaylen Brown’s place. – 5:36 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown had some knee soreness at end of Toronto game. Team is hoping he can play in 2nd half of back-to-back but Udoka said they’ll see how he feels tomorrow. – 5:36 PM
Schroder will start in place of Jaylen. #Celtics – 5:36 PM
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt a little knee soreness in the Toronto game and tried to rest it, but it didn’t feel great yesterday. This is the same knee issue that kept him out a few games last year. Udoka thinks quick ramp up after quarantine and the 2OT game exacerbated it. – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka says the Celtics are being cautious with Jaylen Brown in holding him out today against Houston. He said the ramp up to opening night, plus the double OT game, brought this knee soreness on. Dennis Schroder will start in his place. – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown:
“It’s knee soreness — something he dealt with at times last year. … Just want to be cautious with it, have a back-to-back coming up.” – 5:35 PM
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown: “Some knee soreness. Something he dealt with at times last season…He felt a little something last game. Just something we are being cautious with.” – 5:35 PM
Stephen Silas on what Gerald Green brings to Rockets coaching staff: “He is one of the most genuine people you could ever meet. Having someone with that positivity and with that experience and mentality is good for our group.” – 5:27 PM
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 5:24 PM
Same starters for the Rockets tonight – 5:24 PM
Jaylen Brown is out for the Celtics tonight. Rockets will have everyone available, except for John Wall – 4:20 PM
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left patella tendinopathy) has now been ruled out of tonight’s game at Houston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:43 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jaylen Brown is out tonight vs. Houston (Left Patella Tendinopathy) – 2:39 PM
Bob Neumeier, longtime Boston sports reporter and NBC horse racing expert, dies. One of the most accomplished, versatile and talented to ever work in the business. bostonglobe.com/2021/10/24/spo… – 2:38 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is OUT vs Rockets. – 2:35 PM
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 2:34 PM
#Celtics F Jaylen Brown OUT tonight with left patella soreness – 2:34 PM
Jaylen Brown has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game. – 2:34 PM
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight with Left Patella Tendinopathy – 2:34 PM
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: Who were the biggest snubs from the NBA 75th Anniversary Team? bostonglobe.com/2021/10/23/spo… – 2:01 PM
“There’s not a lot of guys who came out of high school being so young [like me]. I think my job is to make sure those guys get the right guidance.”
On Gerald Green’s new job with the Rockets and what adds to the rebuild. clutchpoints.com/gerald-green-i… – 1:46 PM
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics at @Houston Rockets
⏰ 7PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙 @985TheSportsHub
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/wAmnqwyWpI – 1:30 PM
Comments / 0