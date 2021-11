Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic's knee injury isn't "anything too, too serious," according to head coach Mike Malone. Jokic was taken to the locker room late in the second quarter on Tuesday and he was unable to come out for the start of the second half. Nuggets teammate Monte Morris said Jokic told him that he "thinks he's fine," and that the reigning league MVP was "in good spirits" in the locker room after Tuesday's game. Jokic seems to have a solid chance of playing in the Nuggets' next matchup on Friday versus the Dallas Mavericks in the front end of a back-to-back.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO