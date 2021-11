The Indiana Pacers lost at home to the Toronto Raptors Saturday night, in an ugly low-scoring game, to drop to 1–6 on the season, tied for the worst record in the NBA. They host the Spurs and Knicks Monday and Wednesday, and then go on the road for a four-game trip out West, where they will be tired underdogs for a solid week. There’s a very good chance Pacers fans will look up on November 12 to find their team at something like 2–11 or 1–12, still early in the year but not too early for 23 weeks of hibernation to start to look mighty appealing as an alternative to sticking through the rest of this season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO