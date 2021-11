Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market – Overview. Negative pressure wound therapy, sometimes called a vacuum aided closure, is a treatment with a suction chamber, tube, and dressing to remove excess exudative fluid and encourage healing in first and second-degree burns and third and fourth-degree wounds. It has been shown to be effective in both healing time and the appearance of the wound. The treatment is especially desirable for patients who are unable to receive standard wound care. In fact, many burn units now accept this as an alternative to standard treatments, since it has been shown to have lessened the incidence of infection and quicker healing time relative to other types of therapy. The global negative pressure wound therapy market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global negative pressure wound therapy market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the high rate of cesarean sections in elderly mothers.

