Precision medicine sometimes referred to as “holistic medicine” is a highly specialized way to tailor personalized medicine to specific individuals, taking into consideration differences in genetics, histories, and environments. The aim of precision medicine is to only target the appropriate treatments to the appropriate patients at the appropriate time with the best possible outcomes. It is used to make medical interventions more efficient and less harmful to patients. The global precision medicine market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global precision medicine market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in cancer biology.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO