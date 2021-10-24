CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028|ABB, Siemens AG, Crompton Greaves, Hyundai Electric & Energy System, Xian XD Switchgear Electric, Meidensha Corporation, Schneider Electric, Larsen & Toubro, etc.

By Puck 77
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Global Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market analysis forecast. the market size will have a growth of USD XX billion in...

World’s biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue

The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk reported Tuesday a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high $16.6 billion, up from $9.9 billion in the same three-month period last year. It reported profits of $5.5 billion, up from $947 million in the same period last year.“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the U.S. and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity...
Autism Disorder And Treatment Market Report 2021: Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2028

Autism Disorder And Treatment Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data and present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.
US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading

U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
China's Oct services activity expands at faster clip - Caixin PMI

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in October, buoyed by robust demand, although rising inflationary pressures weighed on business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 in...
Smart and Connected Offices Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Schneider Electric SA, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG

JCMR recently Announced Smart and Connected Offices study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Smart and Connected Offices. Smart and Connected Offices industry Report allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for Smart and Connected Offices Forecast till 2029*. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are Schneider Electric SA, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, CISCO Systems Inc, Lutron Electronics Co Inc, Johnson Controls Inc, Honeywell International, Crestron Electronics Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV.
Energy Management Information Systems Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | ABB, Eaton, Siemens, GE

Global Market Vision has published a newly statistical data, titled as Energy Management Information Systems market, which gives a brief strategy of the ongoing trends, as well as prediction of upcoming trends. These trends are analyzed and studied from various sectors like Energy Management Information Systems on the basis of the domain, industries, and clients. This report is summarized with different market perspectives such as political, cultural as well as economical.
Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
Smart Home Medical System Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Significant Growth | Top Brands:Abb Ltd, Siemens Ag, General Electric Company, At&T Inc., Schneider Electric Se, Essen…

The industry research report Global Smart Home Medical System Market 2021 consists of an in-depth analysis of the global industry that aims to offer a comprehensive study of market insights associated with the most important components of the market. The report provides an overview of these markets on various fronts, such as market size, market share, market penetration of products and services, downstream areas in the market, large suppliers operating in the territory, analysis prices, etc. This can help readers of the global business industry to better understand the large regional and national markets for Smart Home Medical System.
Smart Retail Systems Market 2021 by Share, Application, Trends and Opportunities | Intel Corporation, Nordic Solutions, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Wipro Technologies

The Smart Retail Systems market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the Smart Retail Systems Industry, in addition to the key hindrances and challenges. In the initial segment of the report, the market definition, market overview, product description, product scope, product characterization, and product specification has been discussed. The information presented in this report provides an overview of the latest trends and development plans, patterns, and policies observed in the global market. Moreover, the study offers an analysis of the latest events such as the technological advancements and the product launches and their consequences on the global Smart Retail Systems market. The global market also comprises the data accumulated from numerous primary and secondary sources.
Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services Market Covid – 19 Impact Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2028 | Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, CyberArk, ABB

The global research report on the Industrial Cyber Security Solutions and Services market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. In addition, research report offers the historic data for year 2018 and 2019 and also provides the forecast data from year 2020 to 2028 which is based on revenue (USD Million). The report consists present as well as future data for the period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise. The study analyzed the market in terms of revenue (Million USD). The research report covers the detailed analysis of primary and secondary data. It also analyzes various industrial dynamics which include: drivers, restraints, current trends and opportunities impacting on market. Further, report offering the market share, leading segments, geographical analysis, major key players along with major collaborations, merger & acquisitions with their trending innovation and business policies.
Global Rotary Cam Switches Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028 | ABB, Salzer Switch, TAYEE, Eaton, Shirke Electro, Camsco Electric, Bremas, etc.

GlobalGlobal Rotary Cam Switches Market Report 2021 – CAGR, Market Size and Share, Sales and Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Growth Drivers and Restraints, Trends and Opportunities, Risks and Challenges, Values and Forecast. GlobalInsert Market Definition. The Global Rotary Cam Switches market projected to rise to a market size of USD XX...
Powering A New Sustainable Electric World Schneider Electric Deliberates On Forging Partnerships Of The Future

Emboldened with the vision to inspire sustainable transformation and spearheading innovation,Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today presented cutting-edge, end-to-end digital solutions at its Innovation Talk on ‘Partnerships of the Future.’ The event was part of the company’s flagship Digital Innovation Summit underway from October 19th to 21st, showcasing insightful discussions on making buildings and industries more efficient and reliable for the New Electric World. The event hosted several discussions and dialogues focused around finding answers to the rising demand for electricity and the venturing towards carbon neutrality.
Electric Power Systems Logo

Electric Power Systems Acquires H.A.R.T. High Voltage Apparatus Repair and Testing Co. YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Power Systems (EPS), one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the independent power system testing and engineering industry, has acquired H.A.R.T. High Voltage Apparatus Repair and Testing Co (HART). The official announcement was made today at the EPS St. Louis headquarters. This acquisition continues EPS's year-long rapid expansion across the US which has included joining with North American Substation Services (NASS) in Orlando, FL, Energis High Voltage Resources in Green Bay, WI, and Krause Power Engineering in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Smart Buildings Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis & Forecast To 2027 | Key Players: Honeywell, Siemens, Schneider Electric

The Latest Released Smart Buildings market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Smart Buildings market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Smart Buildings market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Honeywell, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, United Technologies, Bosch Security Systems, ABB, Advantech, Cisco, Control4, Emerson, IBM, Panasonic, Verdigris Technologies, Legrand, BuildingIQ, Delta Controls.
Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market By Top Key Players – GE Grid Solutions, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Spirae

Distributed Energy Resource Management System market report provides an in-depth analysis of global market growth, country-level market size, market share, and market segment scope. The report contains competitive landscape, value chain optimization, trade procedures, current developments and identify outcomes of global market companies. Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market report shows prospects analysis, strategic market development analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding and industrial revolutions of top key players.
Global Critical Care Equipment Market 2021 Future Set to Massive Growth with High CAGR value | Market Players: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius KABI, General Electric, Smiths Medical, Maquet, Medtr…

Detailed study and analysis of the Global Critical Care Equipment Market highlights new trends in the Critical Care Equipment industry and provides companies with trading insights. This study helps manufacturers, suppliers and investors, CEOs to identify opportunities and business optimization strategies to improve their value in the global Critical Care Equipment market. Provides important information for well-known companies that are one of the top performing companies. The report provides comprehensive coverage of existing and potential markets as well as an assessment of competitiveness in changing market scenarios.
Electrochemical Instruments Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2021–2028|Hanna Instruments, Metrohm, DKK-TOA Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Endress+Hauser, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Xylem, etc.

Global Electrochemical Instruments Market Report Study – Competition Scenario, Market Segmental Insights, Trends and Opportunities, Market Share and Future Prediction by. The global Electrochemical Instruments market growth is anticipated to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% and the market is estimated to increase in size from USD XX million in the year 2020 to USD XX million by . This report gives global Electrochemical Instruments market segments, geographical understanding, market dynamics, environment of the competition and how the global Electrochemical Instruments market was affected due to covid-19.
Earth Leakage Protection Market Size and Forecast | Key Players – ABB, Eaton, Siemens, Legrand, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, GE, Hitachi Industrial, Broyce Control, CHNT,

New Jersey, United States,- The Earth Leakage Protection Market report focuses on economic developments and consumer spending trends in different countries for the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better reputation in the coming years. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as recent developments of the Earth Leakage Protection industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall Earth Leakage Protection market research.
Traction Motor Market Size and Forecast | Key Players – BYD, Fukuta, ZF, Continental AG, Meidensha, Nissan, BMW, Broad-Ocean, BOSCH, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies,

New Jersey, United States,- The Traction Motor Market report focuses on economic developments and consumer spending trends in different countries for the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better reputation in the coming years. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as recent developments of the Traction Motor industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall Traction Motor market research.
