Final score: Raiders 33, Eagles 22

By Bill Williamson
silverandblackpride.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a slow start, the Las Vegas Raiders took over and easily beat the Philadelphia Eagles. This team is rolling again, folks. The Raiders are in first place in the AFC West. Yes, the Raiders are in first place and are tied with the best record in the AFC. They lead...

