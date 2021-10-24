CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jusuf Nurkic Top Trade Candidate For Blazers

By L. Hostetler
Blazer's Edge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it’s early days in the NBA season, rumors and thinkpieces abound. Recently, Portland Trail Blazers’ center Jusuf Nurkic made the list for top trade candidates according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Four unnamed NBA executives weighed...

www.blazersedge.com

NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Sixers Trade Features CJ McCollum To Philadelphia

Sooner or later, this situation involving NBA All-Star Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to come to an end. Things aren’t getting any better, as head coach Doc Rivers threw him out of practice for not wanting to participate in drills. Simmons was subsequently suspended for...
NBA
Longview Daily News

Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic looks to improve finishing skills while embracing larger role

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has a lot on his plate in both the new offense and defense installed by first-year coach Chauncey Billups. Nurkic will be asked to be the plus defender he has usually been during his career, while on offense play an expanded role that will have him receive more touches with the option to pass, shoot or take the ball to the basket.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard silences trade rumors by stating 'I'm not leaving Portland'

Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers was one of the biggest questions of the 2021 offseason. After losing in the first round for the fourth time in five years, reports started to suggest that Lillard might want to leave the only NBA home he's ever known, and his own public frustrations with the loss to Denver, a team missing several key players including Jamal Murray, gave those reports some credence.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Three Trail Blazers Make NBA’s Top 75 List on Day Two

The NBA released the second part of its 75th Anniversary Team today and multiple members of the Portland Trail Blazers were recognized for their efforts. After some speculation regarding his longevity, Bill Walton was named to the team, as well as Clyde Drexler and Scottie Pippen. Walton played ten seasons...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Blazers’ Damian Lillard Addresses Latest NBA Trade Rumors

There were a lot of eyes on the Portland Trail Blazers throughout the NBA offseason. Many observers were waiting for the inevitable shake-up of the roster following the ousting of head coach, Terry Stotts. Stotts had coached the team for nine seasons, making the playoffs eight consecutive times. But, the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Handicapping Damian Lillard for MVP and other potential Blazers awards candidates

Candidacy for individual awards couldn’t be further from the Portland Trail Blazers’ minds as they prepare to host the Sacramento Kings. But just because Chauncey Billups, Damian Lillard and company are singularly focused on the task at hand doesn’t mean Blazers fans have better ways to kill time before tipoff of Wednesday night’s game than day-dreaming about their team’s chances for end-of-season hardware.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

How do the Trail Blazers Get Off the Roller Coaster?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for another week of fun and hijinx! Yes, we just said hijinx, because how many times do you ever get to use that word? It adequately describes what Dave Deckard and Dia Miller get up to after witnessing the Blazers destroy the Phoenix Suns, then get housed by the Los Angeles Clippers in Games 2 and 3 of their young season. The dynamic duo hadn’t yet witnessed Portland clobbering the Memphis Grizzlies, but that performance fits the narrative too. Or, as wise man Dave claims, you’re not just defined by what you do on your best nights, but what you bring every night. CJ McCollum has become an every-nighter for the Blazers. Damian Lillard’s nights still shine, but not as brightly. What about Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Larry Nance, Jr., and the great Nassir Little? What’s slipping through the cracks on these off nights? How big is Norman Powell’s injury? All this, plus Dia’s continuing encounters with Drexlers on the 50th episode of Dave and Dia!
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Can’t Bear to Lose Again, Stomp Grizzlies 116-96

The roller-coaster Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to the Moda Center on Wednesday night, trying to even up their season record at 2-2 after alternating frustration-filled losses with a brilliant win in their first three games. The coaster went up and down in the first two quarters, but Portland rocketed to the moon in the third behind a huge offensive push from Damian Lillard. Once they gained momentum, they never looked back, cruising to a 116-96 win.
NBA
The Oregonian

Jusuf Nurkic bounces back after miserable game in Los Angeles

Jusuf Nurkic got back to what he does best during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 116-96 win Wednesday night over Memphis. Moving the ball, finishing at the basket and being a presence on defense. That wasn’t the case during Monday night’s loss at the Los Angeles Clippers when Nurkic committed six...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

What Happened to 3-and-D Wings for the Trail Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers have sported plenty of good small forwards in the last decade, from Nicolas Batum up to current starter Norman Powell. They’ve fielded shooters, defenders, and scorers at that position. Yet every time we look, the cupboard seems to be bare...or at least barer than it should be. What is going on here, and why are the Blazers constantly in need of 3-and-D guys? That’s the question in today’s Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

WATCH: How did the “Jail Blazers” come to life?

Just over two decades ago, the Portland Trail Blazers were a quarter away from reaching the NBA Finals. They were about to knock off Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the cusp of their dynasty and superstardom. Unfortunately for the Blazers, they could not hold...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Jacked Ramsays Pregame Show: Blazers vs Clippers

It’s a Friday night pregame show with hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for the early season rematch between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. Incredibly enough, neither Lillard nor George were the focal points in...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Lillard Believes In Blazers

Despite some bumps at the start of the season, point guard Damian Lillard believes that the Portland Trail Blazers still have a chance at the NBA Championship, reports Mark Medina of NBA.com. In Lillard’s mind, the impact of new coach Chauncey Billups is not to be underestimated. “As long as...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Los Angeles Clippers after a 30-point blowout loss to them earlier in the week on a down-and-back road trip. Tonight’s matchup provides the Blazers with an opportunity to demonstrate some of the growth on defense that they displayed in the win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Ride Lockdown Defense, Lillard’s Heroics to 111-92 Win Over Clippers

After a slow start, it appeared the Los Angeles Clippers would once again get the upper hand on the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. But thanks to a resurgent defensive effort and some timely buckets from Damian Lillard and friends, the Blazers awoke from their slumber to snag a 111-92 victory.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Adrian’s Angles: Should The Blazers Go 10 Deep?

Nassir Little looks to have claimed the Portland Trail Blazers’ ninth rotation spot with energetic and effective contributions during the first week and a half of play. Chatter during the preseason pitted the third-year wing against veteran free agent signing Tony Snell for the rights to that ninth and likely last rotation spot. But with Snell missing the early part of the season through a foot sprain, Little has been able to make the most of his opportunities both off the bench and in the starting unit.
NBA

