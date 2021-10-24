Jusuf Nurkic Top Trade Candidate For Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for another week of fun and hijinx! Yes, we just said hijinx, because how many times do you ever get to use that word? It adequately describes what Dave Deckard and Dia Miller get up to after witnessing the Blazers destroy the Phoenix Suns, then get housed by the Los Angeles Clippers in Games 2 and 3 of their young season. The dynamic duo hadn’t yet witnessed Portland clobbering the Memphis Grizzlies, but that performance fits the narrative too. Or, as wise man Dave claims, you’re not just defined by what you do on your best nights, but what you bring every night. CJ McCollum has become an every-nighter for the Blazers. Damian Lillard’s nights still shine, but not as brightly. What about Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Larry Nance, Jr., and the great Nassir Little? What’s slipping through the cracks on these off nights? How big is Norman Powell’s injury? All this, plus Dia’s continuing encounters with Drexlers on the 50th episode of Dave and Dia!

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO