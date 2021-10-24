Latest AP Top 25 even more bearish on the Gators than coaches poll

No one expected Florida to be ranked in the Week 8 update to the AP Top 25. The team dropped out of the rankings after a loss to LSU last week, and it was idle this weekend in preparation for a matchup with No. 1 Georgia this weekend.

The Gators were indeed unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll this week, and the AP Poll followed suit, listing them as unranked for the second-straight week.

And while UF received 13 votes in the Coaches Poll, the media is significantly less sold, giving it just three votes instead. Like the coaches poll, five other SEC teams appear in the rankings other than UGA: No. 3 Alabama, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 18 Auburn.

Further, Arkansas received the most votes of any unranked team with 36, and the Razorbacks are likely a win over Mississippi State on Nov. 6 away from returning to the rankings after dropping three straight games.

Florida sits at just 4-3, and with a likely impending loss to Georgia, it could be an uphill battle to return to the top 25 this season, though a win over the Bulldogs would certainly be enough to do it.

