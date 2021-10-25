CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Michael Tyler, Actor Who Played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ Dies at 59

By Katherine Huggins
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the sitcom Friends, passed away on Sunday at age 59 from prostate cancer. A statement from his manager said that Tyler passed away peacefully at his home. Tyler was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, and...

