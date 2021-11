Green Bay RB Aaron Jones had 15 rushes for 59 yards and a touchdown along with converting 7-of-11 targets for 51 yards receiving for the Packers in Week 8. With WR Davante Adams out in this game, many anticipated that Jones would be the focal point for the Packers offensively and that's exactly what happened. While Jones had one less carry than RB A.J. Dillon, he lead Green Bay players in targets, receptions, and yards. Jones' night could have been even bigger if not for an overturned TD late in the game but either way he still delivered an RB 1 performance for fantasy purposes especially in PPR formats. While Jones likely won't be utilized as heavily again in the passing attack, he has a great matchup in Week 9 vs the Chiefs and will once again be a great fantasy option.

