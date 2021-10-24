Take a hike: Bellevue travel startup grows out of the pandemic

That’s the share of Americans who say they’re planning to take a vacation in the next six months—the most since the pandemic began, a new survey shows. Nearly half of those polled said they were planning a getaway, the highest total since February 2020, and up from 42.3% in August, according to The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index, released Tuesday. Not only that, but a record share of those planning vacations—16.8%—said they would travel to a foreign country. Economists chalked up the increased wanderlust to an easing of fears about the spread of the delta variant, as COVID-19 cases retreat from their recent peaks.
