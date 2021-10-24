CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Watch Robert Fripp dance erotically as Toyah sings Peaches by The Stranglers

By Fraser Lewry
loudersound.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince returning from King Crimson's recent US tour, Robert Fripp has achieved the impossible: made his earlier lockdown videos with Toyah Willcox seem like the innocent relics of a bygone era. Where once Fripp took a back seat while his wife cavorted for the lens, the roles have now...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

