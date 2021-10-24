Watch Robert Fripp dance erotically as Toyah sings Peaches by The Stranglers

As you may have noticed, it’s that time of year when children dress up like zombies and terrify their elderly neighbours out of sheer, unhinged lust for sugary delights. And quite right too. Halloween means spookiness, monsters and mad-eyed terror, and all of those things require a suitably distressing soundtrack. Heavy music, as one might expect, always provides on these occasions, but it’s not just the bewitched and otherworldly tales of King Diamond that will send the weak of constitution shrieking into the night with underwear full of bad juju. Instead, here are 10 albums – including one by King Diamond, because we’re not fucking stupid – with the insidious power to have you a) nervously checking the wardrobe for heavily armed intruders, and b) frantically rummaging around in your own skull for evidence of impending insanity. From coruscating, freeform jazz fusion to nihilistic, gutter-level hardcore, these will either chill your bones or plunge you into a devastating existential funk. Or both. Either way, crank these up when you’re bobbing for razor-stuffed apples, eh?

