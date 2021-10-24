CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

10/24/21: Soaking Rain on the way

By Robert Lindenmuth
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xfRm_0cbOkeK600

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Hopefully you got a chance to enjoy the quiet weather with sunshine today, rain is moving in tonight and we will be left with clouds and hit or miss showers for Monday. Storm system out west will slowly spread rain over the Capital region tonight, this will become a steady rain lasting into Monday morning.

Washington County COVID update Sunday, Oct. 24, reports a death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iboe_0cbOkeK600

As the storm gets closer Monday afternoon, the steady rain will shift northward and we will be dealing with mostly cloudy skies and hit or miss showers. Temperatures will be tough, it all depends on where an approaching warm front will stall out. Right now, all indications are that this front will only make it to about I90, which would mean those north of that will be stuck in the 40s while those south will warm into the 60s.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtHyU_0cbOkeK600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlYuv_0cbOkeK600

The storm will become a little more energized as it moves towards the coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. This means that rain will once again begin to fill in Monday night, and could become heavy at times. This rain will carry us through Tuesday morning.

Warren County COVID update for Oct. 24, reports a death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNhYa_0cbOkeK600

Rain looks to continue through the day on Tuesday, again, heavy at times, we will also be fighting a north to the northeast wind during the afternoon which will keep our temperatures in the 40s and low 50s for everyone.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRDIe_0cbOkeK600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zm0me_0cbOkeK600

A good soaking is expected from the rain tonight through Tuesday evening as many locations will be picking up 1-2″ of rainfall with locally higher amounts likely. Weather Prediction Center has highlighted the area as a marginal risk for flash flooding. Right now, it would be most likely that poor drainage areas would be of the highest concern.

Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbuG6_0cbOkeK600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzGJZ_0cbOkeK600

Drier air begins to work in on Wednesday, after a lingering shower Wednesday morning we should start to see some breaks of sunshine through the afternoon and temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s. High pressure takes over for Thursday before another round of rain looks likely to move in by Friday afternoon and evening, that rain will stick around into Saturday. Halloween should start wet, but we should dry out through the day, but the clouds do look to stick around. Have a great week and stay dry! -Rob

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHT0N_0cbOkeK600

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER INSTAGRAM Sign up for our Newsletter!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Alert issued through Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling a Code Blue alert for Tuesday through Friday, November 5, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) warns that temperatures will be below 32 degrees or less. The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless people to find shelter in potentially dangerous winter conditions. This is […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy