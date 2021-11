Andrew McCarthy's new memoir, Brat: An '80s Story just got greenlit for a documentary! The book was released earlier this year and was snapped up by a generation raised in an era where the Brat Pack reigned supreme. It chronicles McCarthy's youth into stardom. If this book has somehow slipped passed you, and half of your brain is peppered with the catchphrases, fashion, sensibilities, not to mention the stars and the films themselves, you are doing yourself an injustice by not diving in. If you're not a reader, might I suggest the Audible version, narrated by Blane (That's not a name! That's a major appliance!) or, as some may know him, Andrew McCarthy.

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO