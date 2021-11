JEFFERSON - The Tatum Eagles scored touchdowns the first four times they got the ball in the first quarter and defeated the Jefferson Bulldogs 56-20. Tatum led 28-7 after one, 42-14 at the break, and 49-20 after three. Tatum AD and HFC Jason Holman liked the quick start. “I was very pleased with our effort to begin the game. That is something that we have been working on all year. We were able to run the ball effectively and that, in turn, opened up the playbook for us,” he added. As far as big players for the game, Holman appreciated the play of several Eagles.

JEFFERSON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO