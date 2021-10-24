CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Michael Tyler, Gunther From 'Friends,' Dead at 59

By Angie Martoccio
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Michael Tyler, who portrayed the Rachel Green-obsessed Central Perk barista Gunther on Friends, died Sunday at the age of 59. Variety reports that Tyler died at his Los Angeles home following a diagnosis of stage IV prostate cancer; the actor revealed his diagnosis in June. More from Rolling...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
James Michael Tyler
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Best Life

See Shaquille O'Neal's Son, Who's a Successful Model

It can't be easy when your dad is one of the most famous basketball players in the world, and your mom is a mogul and the creator of a hit TV show. But it appears that Myles O'Neal, the son of all-time basketball great Shaquille O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal, is forging a path of his own. Myles isn't the biological child of Shaq—though he's said to have embraced Myles as one of the family alongside his children with Shaunie, Shareef O'Neal, Amirah O'Neal, Shaqir O'Neal, and Me'arah O'Neal, and his oldest daughter Taahirah O'Neal, who he had with Arnetta Yardbourgh.
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

TEYANA TAYLOR’S TOP 15 JAW DROPPING FASHION MOMENTS

It all started with Kanye West’s 2016 “Fade” music video. The popular video featured “It Girl” Teyana Taylor and made major headlines giving the spotlight to the now fashionista. As time progressed, Taylor went on to make her mark in a plethora of industries: acting, modeling, and currently fashion. Fashion has always been a part of Teyana Taylor’s brand, from her music videos to her new role as Creative Director of PLT; Taylor clearly made her mark in the music industry. As a result, she has definitely become a cultural icon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Rolling Stone#Clemson Tigers#Friends
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Want a Baby Together 'Without Any Doubt'

A new chapter! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to expand their family post-engagement. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kristen Stewart reveals secret engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged! The Spencer actress has announced that her girlfriend of three years Dylan Meyer has popped the question. Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, the 31-year-old actress revealed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," before opening up about the details of the proposal.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Maddie Brown Brush Reveals New Family Members Wreaking Havoc Already

Maddie Brown Brush’s new family members are already wreaking havoc on her household. See the photos of the wreckage. Sister Wives alum living ‘best life’ with husband. Maddie Brown Brush has had a few big changes in her life recently. For one, she and her husband, Caleb, purchased their first home in North Carolina. She shared some of the renovations, as well as one downside to home ownership.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KXLY

Cardi B ‘couldn’t hang’ at her birthday party

Cardi B “couldn’t hang” at her own birthday party. The chart-topping rap star – who turned 29 on Monday (10.11.21) – celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash, but Cardi felt too unwell to really enjoy the occasion with her showbiz pals. Cardi – who is married to rapper Offset...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy