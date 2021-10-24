Jets face fresh dose of adversity following Wilson injury

The New York Jets are bringing in all the stops as they look to continue competing for the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022. The Jets on Monday night acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. They need the extra quarterback now that Zach Wilson is out with a knee injury.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Jets got their teeth kicked in by the Patriots, losing 54-13, and Zach Wilson got hurt in the process. The rookie suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Gang Green’s matchup with the Patriots on Sunday. The Patriots were up 17-0 at the time.
With the New York Jets, it always can get worse. The team knows how to redefine the term “rock bottom.”. After a disappointing 1-4 start, New York had a much-needed bye week. The week off reinjected hope into the fanbase, which timidly believed the Jets could surprise the Patriots and snap a 10-year losing streak in Foxborough.
Matthew Judon hopes Zach Wilson makes a speedy recovery. The New England Patriots outside linebacker sent Wilson a message of support on social media after his hit knocked the New York Jets rookie quarterback out of Sunday’s game with a knee injury. “You hate to see injuries,” Judon tweeted after...
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson took to Instagram to release his first public comments since leaving Sunday’s disastrous loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson was forced to leave what became a 54-13 defeat after enduring two low hits that were not penalized. An MRI confirmed that Wilson sustained a sprained PCL and is projected to miss the next 2-4 weeks.
Since selecting Zach Wilson as the No. 2 overall NFL draft pick, the New York Jets have focused on the rookie’s development as the franchise looks to rebuild. But how much will Wilson missing game day repetitions impact that growth?. Want to bet on the NFL?. An MRI on Monday...
The mission statement to this season for the Jets was based on one thing: The development of Zach Wilson. All the Jets wanted was to see progress from their rookie quarterback, the prized No. 2 overall draft pick, as they built their young roster around him for the future. So,...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — When he first felt his right knee buckle, Zach Wilson thought his season might be over. "I felt a pop in there," the Jets’ rookie quarterback said of Patriots linebacker Matt Judon hitting him after he threw a deep pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s 54-13 loss. "I was thinking the worst [case] scenario in my head, which sucks."
The list of laments for Jets fans is already endless. It is abundantly clear, for instance, that the new head coach may have assembled one of the shakiest staffs in recent memory. That’s one. They flat-out quit Sunday in Foxborough — you think that’s harsh? Go back and watch the game again if you have the stomach. That’s another.
The New York Jets are acquiring veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles in wake of Zach Wilson's injury, the Eagles announced Monday. The Jets are parting with a conditional sixth-round pick for the veteran. It can turn into a fifth-rounder based on Flacco's playing time, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Zach Wilson may be hitting the shelf for quite a bit. The Jets quarterback was hit by Matthew Judon in the second quarter of the Jets-Patriots matchup in Foxborough, and would lay on the turf for several minutes before eventually getting up and walking to the sideline under his own power.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Jets suffered a humiliating loss and lost their quarterback on a brutal Sunday afternoon in New England. The Patriots embarrassed the Jets 54-13 at Gillette Stadium and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson exited the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. The extent of Wilson’s...
Zach Wilson might be in line for a return to the New York Jets more quickly than initially thought. Wilson suffered a sprained PCL during last week’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the prognosis was that he would miss multiple games. That’s still likely to happen, but it appears a two-week absence may be all Wilson needs.
