MUNA’s album Saves The World dropped in September of 2019, but it became so central to my 2020 that its release felt oracular. I played it while walking around my neighborhood late at night; I played it in the yard, sipping White Claws with friends in an archipelago of 6-feet-apart kiddie pools; I played it sitting down in the shower at 1 p.m. on days when I couldn’t handle seeing anyone. Pop is the soundtrack to the apocalypse, and MUNA’s music does what great pop should do: It brings the heartbreak and the euphoria, the intimate lyric and the sweeping hook, the space to feel and the energy to release.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO