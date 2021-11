There were three Championship 4 spots up for grabs entering the race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. After the race, there are still three spots up for grabs. The race was won by Kyle Larson, who already punched his ticket to the Championship 4 with a win at Texas Motor Speedway last week. The win was Larson's third straight and ninth overall this year and he led for much of Sunday in all three stages.

