The Bitcoin Constant

By Alex McShane
bitcoinmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can agree that the conditions on Earth are sufficient to support intelligent life. We are a product of the universal environment. Therefore it is safe to say the conditions in the universe at large are consistent with those that can support intelligent life, however slim the odds. We...





Is It OK To Profit From Bitcoin Influence?

This is not an article about selling your bitcoin. Rather, we will be discussing profiteering or being an influencer in Bitcoin. At what point is it acceptable to make a profit for this type of work in Bitcoin? Not using the asset as a store of value, or as a currency like in El Salvador, but as a source for content or another service.
MARKETS


FTX Leads $150 Million Fundraise of African Fintech, Bitcoin Unicorn App Chipper

African cross-border payments app Chipper Cash has raised $150 million in a Series C extension round led by bitcoin exchange FTX, leading the money transmitting app to a $2 billion valuation, reported TechCrunch. Chipper, which is used in seven African countries, has ventured into the U.K. and U.S. markets in recent months, enabling a new remittances option.
MARKETS


NYDIG Acquires Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

NYDIG has acquired Lightning Network payments app Bottlepay to integrate the Bitcoin second-layer to its platform. "We believe that the next chapter of Bitcoin will be about Bitcoin – big B – the network," NYDIG said. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bitcoin-focused financial services firm NYDIG...
TECHNOLOGY


Why I Left The Traditional Finance World For Bitcoin

The traditional finance world can be one of lucrative returns. And those who work in this industry know it can be hard to resist those returns. The proximity of the finance world to the fiat spigot has fed the pig of corporate gluttony fat. And yet, there are those who wish not to eat of this hog. Those who have glimpsed a world where progress is not nominal; where proof of work is the only way forward, and embracing the slow, deflationary traits of technology is paramount.
MARKETS


The Bitcoin Price Is Rallying Its Way To $100K

Bitcoin’s bull market continues! After difficult and painful corrections during 2021’s third quarter with deep retracements reaching 50-60% declines, bitcoin has not only regained all of its strength but also has already surpassed its April highs of $65,000. The new all-time high at $67,000 has been established, and the previous zone of weakness for bulls around $58,000 in April-May has now been reclaimed with a strong weekly close through this area. This shows that the market is way stronger at the same all-time high levels than it was in April-May. We should see an unquestionable reign of the bulls for the next few weeks with bitcoin approaching $100,000 levels faster than the majority might expect. If bitcoin's trend does not show any weakness in the $90,000-$130,000 region, this may take bitcoin even further. Bitcoin tends to go higher than what anybody expects during bull markets, and lower than anybody predicts during bear markets.
MARKETS


COC#6: “Smart Money” Is Front-Running Retail

Cycling On-Chain is a monthly column that uses on-chain and price-related data to better understand recent bitcoin market movements and estimate where we are in the cycle. This sixth edition discusses the impact of the newly launched futures ETFs, last month’s all-time high, sell pressure from miners and long-term bitcoin holders, retail activity and concludes with the results of our monthly poll and halving cycle roadmap.
RETAIL


Ten31 Launches: A New Bitcoin Venture Capitalist Firm

Ten31 is a new organization named after October 31, the birthday of the Bitcoin white paper. The venture fund’s ethos is tied to its namesake, with a mission to partner with, invest in, and support exclusively Bitcoin companies whose mission is hyperbitcoinization. On October 31, 2008 the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto...
MARKETS


13 Years Ago Today, The Bitcoin White Paper Was Released

The research paper detailing the engineering and design requirements to enable the first distributed, uncensorable, electronic digital cash system to come to life was released 13 years ago. The Bitcoin white paper publicized the long-sought resolution to the double-spending problem of all previous attempts to build digital cash. However, contrary...
MARKETS


How To Set Up A Watchtower For An Umbrel Bitcoin Lightning Node

The Lightning Network is a trustless* Layer 2 network for Bitcoin and brings forth many improvements in speed and cost of final settlement. I use an asterisk on trustless because although it is, there are a few caveats to take into consideration so that your funds are safe, aside from normal hot wallet risks. Watchtowers, which we’ll cover today, ensure that your funds are safe from malicious channel closures, which is one of the main risks of running a well-capitalized Lightning node.
MARKETS


On Bitcoin Criticism By Wall Street

Recently, I had the privilege of reading an op-ed in the New York Magazine describing the very public positions of several Wall Street investors and academics regarding bitcoin. Most notably, New York University Professor Nassim Taleb (who had previously been favorable to bitcoin, citing its potential to help individuals circumvent capital markets) called bitcoin “a Ponzi scheme,” while hedge fund manager John Paulson said that all cryptocurrencies are essentially “worthless.” This criticism, given both the circumstances and the background of the individuals in question, makes sense. A significant percentage of traditional investors are wary of bitcoin because it is simply unlike anything they have seen before. Critics often cite what they believe to be a fundamental lack of intrinsic value in digital assets as the primary reason for their reluctance, with volatility as a close second. The question then is: Are they right? This post seeks to address this traditional criticism while also providing commentary on why bitcoin currently leads and will continue to lead the digital asset market as a whole.
MARKETS


Bitcoin Is Mathematical Purity, Says Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

Bitcoin is mathematical purity and impossible to be copied, said Apple co-founder and 'Unicorn Hunters' Circle of Money Investor, Steve Wozniak, in an interview with Yahoo Finance on October 29. "Look at the U.S. dollar, the government can just create new dollars and borrow; it's like you never have it...
MARKETS


Australia's Top Securities Regulator Says It Will Approve Bitcoin ETFs

The Australian Securities And Investments Commission (ASIC) has given early approval to fund managers seeking to launch Bitcoin spot exchange traded funds (ETFs), according to Business Insider. Many Australian funds have already begun the application process after ASIC green lit the spot ETFs. After months of consulting with experts in...
CURRENCIES


My Late Night Bitcoin Epiphany

I just had an epiphany that has finally convinced me why I will be buying more bitcoin. My epiphany is as follows: The only investment vehicle available on the market today that cannot be, will not be and has not been manipulated, so as to be a reflection of true market fundamentals, supply and demand, and true value is bitcoin.
MARKETS


Bitcoin Personal Server Developer Umbrel Raises $3 million In Seed Round

Today Bitcoin personal server and node developer Umbrel announced it has raised $3 million in seed round funding. The funds will be used to accelerate development at Umbrel and to build out the team at the startup. Mayank Chhabra, cofounder and CEO at Umbrel commented, "The cloud doesn't exist. It's...
MARKETS

