MOTD 2: 'Expertly coached' Liverpool 'a million miles away' from Man Utd

Manchester United's performance to come back from 2-0 down against Atalanta and win 3-2 on Wednesday summed up what they are like under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They can have spells where they are awful, as well as when they are very hard to stop. If United had been beaten then...
There's no bigger rivalry in English football than that of Manchester United and Liverpool. Based off little more than a simple desire to be the very best, the two sides will always throw everything and the kitchen sink at one-another in search of victory, and that makes for some enthralling affairs.
Manchester United host Liverpool in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up...
Liverpool have been in largely impeccable form this term, adding another big victory to the pile after securing a rare three points in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. It’s a result that simultaneously extends the Reds’ unbeaten run to 21 games across all competitions and hands Jurgen Klopp’s men a points cushion in their Champions League group.
Agents for Leeds United winger Raphinha are talking up the prospect of a January sale. Currently valued at £28.8m, according to Transfermarkt, Raphinha's agent has been left puzzled at this figure. Deco, the former Barcelona midfielder who now represents Raphinha, said: “I don't know how they do it. To be...
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini expects a tough challenge at Champions League opponents Manchester United on Wednesday. La Dea have faced Manchester City and Liverpool over their past two Champions League campaigns. “We will learn something as it happened with Manchester City and Liverpool. Premier League clubs are elite level....
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League matches against ‘United’ teams (won 18, drawn 7) since losing 2-1 at Manchester United in March 2018. Should they avoid defeat on Sunday, it would be the joint-longest unbeaten run against ‘United’ teams in the history of the Football League, matching Brentford’s 26-game run between October 1998 and November 2000.
Liverpool were among three clubs to try for Ansu Fati before he penned new terms with Barcelona this week. Fati and sporting director Mateu Alemany both confirmed in is press conference that there were various other sides interested in the forward, but he always wanted to stay at Barca. Radio...
Rocked by injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea need their understudies to rise to the challenge when the leaders host Norwich. After Steve Bruce's exit this week, Newcastle head to Crystal Palace searching for a first win since the club's blockbuster takeover.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire apologised to the club’s fans for the performance in Sunday’s 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, which he acknowledged was “nowhere near good enough”. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as the hosts were ripped apart by their arch rivals to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the...
Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a message to the Manchester United support after their 5-0 home thrashing by Liverpool. Ronaldo and co were thrashed 5-0 by their bitter rivals with Mo Salah scoring a hat-trick at the home of Liverpool's fiercest rivals, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also struck in the first-half.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Marcus Rashford will be fit to play against Liverpool on Sunday. The English winger made his return to the starting line up against Atalanta in the Champions League, scoring to help United on their way to a 3-2 win after being 0-2 down at half time.
Manchester United make three changes to the side that lost to Leicester in their previous Premier League fixture. Marcus Rashford starts in attack as Fred and Scott McTominay come into midfield. All three started in the thrilling comeback win against Atalanta in midweek. Talisman Bruno Fernandes was an injury doubt...
The encounter at Old Trafford kicks off at 4.30pm BST and will be shown live by Sky Sports in the UK.
Manchester United and Liverpool are eyeing Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The Mirror reports United and Liverpool both see the Holland international as an option to make them stronger in midfield. A product of Ajax's famous academy, Gravenberch has made 74 senior appearances for the club so far. Gravenberch has been...
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their clash with Liverpool. Solskjaer was asked to compare Ronaldo with Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah ahead of Sunday's showdown at Old Trafford. The United manager also expanded on the threat of Liverpool's attack and how his defence plans to...
Liverpool (AFP) – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denied he was “rubbing his hands together” at the prospect of unleashing his in-form attackers against Manchester United’s leaky defence in Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Liverpool’s gifted front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all...
Manchester United left back Luke Shaw defended manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. The Red Devils were coming off a come from behind 3-2 Champions League group stage success over Atalanta at home. However, they were unable to show any...
