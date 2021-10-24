CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cannabis sales near $1 billion at end of September

By Elyse Kelly
Kankakee Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legal recreational cannabis market continues to hold steady in Illinois as the end of September saw cannabis product sales for the year near the $1 billion mark. September sales hit just over $120 million, making it the seventh month in a row in which sales exceeded $100 million, Marijuana Moment...

www.daily-journal.com

Comments / 0

