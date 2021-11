It’s that time of year when these Bears injury report updates begin getting tedious as more names continue joining the list. Two new names enter the mix of Bears defensive players whose status we need to keep tabs on ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. First, it’s cornerback Duke Shelley practicing in a limited capacity with an ankle injury. Shelley is CB1 among nickel corners and has been in on 55 percent of the defense’s snaps. Chicago has been mixing and matching throughout the secondary, but having a thinning group before facing Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Antonio Brown is suboptimal.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO