Lock your windows and back doors: Chicago police say burglars are creeping inside

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents to lock their windows and rear doors. Police said that on Oct. 13, someone broke into...

Comments / 38

Calibadger
9d ago

Who in their right mind would leave any windows and doors unlocked ever in Chicongo?

Reply
35
Carmen Santiago
9d ago

Especially in Chicago where criminals going punished unless you live on Wrightwood and Kimball

Reply
15
It's Only Me
8d ago

Keep em unlocked that way you have the right to blow their head off when they stick it inside your house

Reply
9
 

