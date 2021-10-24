Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs Gets Hero's Reception As He Leaves Veterinary Hospital

(WGTD)---K-9 Riggs received a hero’s welcome home Sunday. Riggs is the police dog who was shot in the forehead while tripping up a homicide suspect in Bristol last Thursday. His partner—Deputy Terry Tifft—spoke to reporters following a brief ceremony in the city park near where they live. "When I first saw that he was shot, he took off running like any animal would do. I got control of him and put him in the back of my car...he was scared...I don't remember...I just flew to the vet,' Tifft said.

