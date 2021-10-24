Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs Gets Hero's Reception As He Leaves Veterinary Hospital

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two accidents and three arrests. On October 16, Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Highway 148 and White Pole Road/Main Street in Anita. Linda Sue Johannes, of Corning, was travelling southbound on Highway 148, ran a stop sign at White Pole Road/Main Street, entered private property, and struck a building owned by Kenneth Ray Harrison of Anita. Johannes’s vehicle entered through the building’s garage door and struck a 2017 Ford Explorer that was parked inside, pushing it through the south side of the structure. Johannes then left the scene. Johanne’s vehicle was later found approximately a half a mile east in the ditch near 75304 White Pole Road. Johannes was arrested for OWI 1st offense and issued a citation for failure to maintain control. No injuries were reported.
