Chicago, IL

Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs Gets Hero's Reception As He Leaves Veterinary Hospital

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiggs was shot during a showdown with...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two accidents and three arrests. On October 16, Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Highway 148 and White Pole Road/Main Street in Anita. Linda Sue Johannes, of Corning, was travelling southbound on Highway 148, ran a stop sign at White Pole Road/Main Street, entered private property, and struck a building owned by Kenneth Ray Harrison of Anita. Johannes’s vehicle entered through the building’s garage door and struck a 2017 Ford Explorer that was parked inside, pushing it through the south side of the structure. Johannes then left the scene. Johanne’s vehicle was later found approximately a half a mile east in the ditch near 75304 White Pole Road. Johannes was arrested for OWI 1st offense and issued a citation for failure to maintain control. No injuries were reported.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
cbslocal.com

K-9, Riggs, Expected To Recover After Being Shot By Chicago Homicide Suspect During Confrontation With Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy

CHICAGO (CBS)– K-9, Riggs, is expected recover after being shot by a Chicago homicide suspect during a confrontation with a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy. Riggs was shot in the forehead and was rushed to an emergency veterinarian facility in Northern Illinois. Officials now say, “he will recover.”. Sources told CBS...
wglr.com

Suspect shot by Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy in Bristol

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — A Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a suspect during an encounter at a convenience store in Bristol Thursday, according to authorities. Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright says the shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. at the Benson Corners gas station on Highway 75. The suspect...
wgtd.org

Riggs Returns Home to a Hero's Welcome

(WGTD)---K-9 Riggs received a hero’s welcome home Sunday. Riggs is the police dog who was shot in the forehead while tripping up a homicide suspect in Bristol last Thursday. His partner—Deputy Terry Tifft—spoke to reporters following a brief ceremony in the city park near where they live. "When I first saw that he was shot, he took off running like any animal would do. I got control of him and put him in the back of my car...he was scared...I don't remember...I just flew to the vet,' Tifft said.
Kenosha News.com

Kenosha County's 15 homicides: A summary of incidents in 2021

Killed in their home in the 900 block of 46th Street in Kenosha in a machete attack. Jesus Medrano III, the victims’ son and step-son, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths. Jan. 15. Turando Long, 28. Shot to death as he walked in the 2200 block of...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wdrb.com

Former K-9 officer for Nelson County Sheriff's Office dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former K-9 for Nelson County Sheriff's Office has died. Nelson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Sunday that K9 Deputy Jerry Hardin said goodbye to retired K9 Willie. The dog served Nelson County and did his job well, the law enforcement agency said. "The bond...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
CBS Chicago

‘There’s Bodies On The Floor:’ Two Dead, Over a Dozen Injured In Mass Shooting At Halloween Party In Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Joliet police late Sunday were searching for two men who shot more than a dozen people, killing one man and one woman, at a Halloween party Sunday just after midnight. Authorities said that around 12:39 a.m., a Will County Sherriff’s sergeant heard 10 to 12 gunshots in the area of Jackson and Walnut streets area while on patrol. The sergeant arrived on the scene and saw about 100 people fleeing from the area, police said. Sheriff’s deputies found that the party had been in the backyard at 1018 E. Jackson St., and the shooting happened near a DJ...
JOLIET, IL
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County Sheriff's Office to help APD with Grady hospital security

ATLANTA - The Atlanta city attorney said the problem of providing security coverage for suspects taken to Grady Memorial Hospital cannot be solved with unsworn security guards. The chief of corrections has been unable to place his own people at the hospital due to staffing. The result has been officers...
Sun Journal

Craven County Sheriff's deputy who was shot on duty released from hospital

Deputy Zachary Bellingham was released from the hospital Wednesday, where he was recovering from gunshot injuries. Weeks later he was released from the hospital, Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and was flown to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, Wednesday for rehabilitation therapy. The amount of time Bellingham will be...
The Ledger

Auburndale crash leaves Polk County Sheriff’s deputy with 'serious injuries'

A two-vehicle crash in Auburndale Friday night sent a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy to the hospital with serious injuries. According a Sheriff’s office report, at around 5:50 p.m. a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Derby Avenue, ran the stop sign at the Jersey Road intersection and struck the passenger side of a marked Polk County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was headed southbound.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in statewide online contest for K-9 funding

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is in a statewide contest to win a grant to help fund equipment for its K-9 program. The contest is hosted by Aftermath, a company specializing in biohazard cleanups. Online voting can be done at aftermath.com/2021-texas-k9-voting. The deadline for voting is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office post on Facebook.
fox35orlando.com

Osceola County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has a new four-legged super sleuth. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez on Wednesday presented the department's newest bloodhound, K-9 Dixie. "Definitely a great addition," the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post. "Bloodhounds are a special breed. Don't let her droopy eyes, loose...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
News On 6

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy Shot 7 Times, Rushed To Hospital

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth confirmed one of his deputies was shot Friday morning. The shooting, which was originally a domestic-related call, was reported near the intersection of Austin Drive and Patterson Road in Pink. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the deputy was shot seven times. He was rushed to...

