SPOTLIGHT: Morris Financial Concepts, Inc.

By Charleston Currents, editor@charlestoncurrents.com
 9 days ago

Morris Financial Concepts, Inc., is a nationally recognized, fee-only financial consulting firm that helps you identify...

ceoworld.biz

CEO Spotlight: Camille Nicita, President and CEO at Gongos, Inc.

As the owner of Gongos, Inc., Camille Nicita oversees a Royal Oak-based agency that balances client needs and employee needs with a white glove. But it’s her modest, low-key leadership style that enables her to choreograph industry success, seemingly without a sound. She doesn’t just operate under the radar; she is the radar.
BUSINESS
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Gavaghan Family Insurance, Inc.

I wanted to take this editorial opportunity to do something a little different…. Sorting through the maze of personal insurance is tough. There is no shortage of companies, endorsements, underwriting criteria and pricing variations. Making sure you have what is best and not overpaying for it can be difficult to manage. We take care of that for many of Northampton’s families. But enough about us…
NORTHAMPTON, PA
wnky.com

Sunrise Spotlight – Live The Proof Inc.

On Today’s Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American Bank, Tammie McCory joins us live in-studio to talk about Live the Proof’s 1-year anniversary. For more info, click here.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Energy Fuels Inc. Announces Q3 2021 Financial Results

Energy Fuels (NYSE: UUUU) today released its financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. Among the highlights, the company reported a very robust balance sheet with $132.8 million of working capital, including $100.8 million of cash and marketable securities and $29.3 million of inventory as of Sept. 30, 2021. At current commodity prices, Energy Fuels’ product inventory has a $46.9 million value.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TRxADE Group Inc. Releases Q3 2021 Financial Report

TRxADE Group (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey, and patient engagement in the United States has reported its financial numbers for quarter three 2021, the period ended Sept. 30, 2021. Highlights of the report include...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sigma Labs Inc. Reports Q3 2021 Financial Numbers

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has released its third-quarter financial and operational results. Highlights from the report include increased revenues, which totaled $0.7 million in the period ending Sept. 30, 2021, 182% growth compared to the same period last year; the first multi-unit sale, made to a U.S. Department of Energy contractor; and the first sale to a prestigious U. S. National Laboratory with the objective of ongoing research and development. In addition, Sigma Labs noted that it had been selected as the official supplier of In-process quality assurance (“IPQA”) monitoring systems for DMG MORI’s prestigious qualified products (“DMQP”) program.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Report: Future-Proofing the Fashion Business Begins with Flexibility

As the fashion industry endures a period of unprecedented unpredictability, responsiveness and adaptability will separate companies that successfully swim through the storm from those that sink. With the situation changing almost daily and lengthening lead times, accurately predicting demand at the start of long production cycles has become a greater challenge. And between Covid-19 outbreaks in factories and shipping delays, it is now up in the air whether goods will be finished or make it to their destination on time. Once merchandise is made, planning out inventory allocation for fulfillment is now more complex since shoppers are switching between multiple channels. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
healththoroughfare.com

The AI Built for Giving Ethical Advice Releases Potentially Racist Claim

People often like to take advice from one another, so why wouldn’t they take it from a robot as well? This seems to be what was in the minds of those scientists from the Allen Institute of AI who came up with the Delphi AI, which is meant for offering ethical guidance for those in need.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds raises over $300 mln in U.S. IPO

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds Inc (BIRD.O) said on Tuesday it raised more than $300 mln in its New York initial public offering (IPO). Allbirds, backed by asset manager Franklin Templeton, said it priced its IPO of 20.2 mln shares at a price of $15 a piece. https://refini.tv/3nR2MIL.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $218.4 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $241.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2020. Net revenues increased 8.4% to $3.156 billion during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $2.913 billion during the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

