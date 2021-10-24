SPOTLIGHT: Morris Financial Concepts, Inc.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has released its third-quarter financial and operational results. Highlights from the report include increased revenues, which totaled $0.7 million in the period ending Sept. 30, 2021, 182% growth compared to the same period last year; the first multi-unit sale, made to a U.S. Department of Energy contractor; and the first sale to a prestigious U. S. National Laboratory with the objective of ongoing research and development. In addition, Sigma Labs noted that it had been selected as the official supplier of In-process quality assurance (“IPQA”) monitoring systems for DMG MORI’s prestigious qualified products (“DMQP”) program.
Comments / 0