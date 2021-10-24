CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles lose to Raiders in game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicates, 33 to 22

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles are 2-5 after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Final score: 33 to 22. This game wasn’t nearly as close as an 11-point deficit might make it out to be. The Eagles were effectively blown out in this one before putting up some garbage time...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To FOX’s Surprising Decision On Sunday

It’s not often that you see a network turn away from an NFL game in the third quarter, but that’s what happened in some markets on Sunday afternoon. With the Philadelphia Eagles leading the Detroit Lions, 38-0, midway through the second half, FOX went to a different game in some markets.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Devonta Smith
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet. The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are winless,...
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Las Vegas Raiders#Detroit Lions#Bgn#Philly#Eagles 7
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eviction Notice: Rent is Late

Eagles fans are one of the most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports. They are also the most passionate, for the good or the bad. When a team is buzzing, “Go Birds!” is being shouted across the airport. When a team is bad, it’s calling for the coach’s and quarterback’s head. This season is no different. And unfortunately for everyone, the Eagles are bad. Sitting at 2-5 heading into a road trip to Detroit, being 1-0 seems like years ago. Play calling has been horrific, offense is entirely one-dimensional, and the team has zero discipline. Since we are giving out flowers, Jalen Hurts’ play has not been any better. This team has no identity and have a very long season ahead of them. The only plus is draft capital and knowing Coach Sirianni and Hurts are NOT the future of Eagles football.
NFL
CBS Sports

Who's winning the Carson Wentz trade? Dissecting how the Colts and Eagles are faring since blockbuster deal

One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Eagles vs. Raiders prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 7 game

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders promises to be explosive as both these teams are starting to trend in the right direction — offensively at least. The Eagles will be looking to bounce back after a good effort against the Buccaneers, while the Raiders put up more than 30 points on the Broncos. Here’s the channel for the Eagles vs. Raiders, the current NFL odds, and a pick and prediction.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles-Raiders Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the enemy

The Philadelphia Eagles are visiting the Las Vegas Raiders at The Death Star Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In order to preview this Week 7 matchup, I reached out to our enemies over at Silver And Black Pride. The magnificent Matt Holder kindly took the time to answer my questions about this upcoming tilt. Let’s take a look at the answers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Final Injury Reports Released For Raiders, Eagles

In getting to two games over .500 at 4-2, the Las Vegas Raiders have already had to overcome multiple injuries to starters like guard Richie Incognito and cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Heading into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, they can rest knowing no major players on their current squad are...
NFL
USA Today

Eagles-Raiders: 10 prop bets for Sunday's game

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Philadelphia Eagles, with a formidable schedule through six weeks. Another tough matchup is on tap for Week 7, as the Eagles (2-4) travel west to face the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. EDT in Allegiant Stadium. Eagles quarterback Jalen...
NFL
chatsports.com

Updates ahead of the Eagles-Raiders game

Some news emerged on Saturday regarding the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. An overview:. Eagles S Anthony Harris and OG Jack Anderson were downgraded to OUT. Raiders TE Darren Waller and DT Quinton Jefferson were downgraded to QUESTIONABLE. Eagles S Elijah Riley and TE Richard...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy