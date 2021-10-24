CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' has died

By Alaa Elassar, Keith Allen, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Michael Tyler, best known as the coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit show "Friends," died peacefully at his home on Sunday, according to his representative Toni Benson. He was 59. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh "Friend"), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

