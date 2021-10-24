CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

British scientists ‘frozen out’ of EU research due to Brexit row, MPs warn

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDGXg_0cbOcDOv00

A delay in the UK’s participation in EU research programmes because of a row about the Brexit deal is beginning to hurt British science, MPs have warned.

A report by the European Scrutiny Committee said UK academic institutions are being “frozen out” of key projects on the continent while London and Brussels continue to argue about Northern Ireland.

In December, the EU provisionally agreed to the UK participating in its new research and space programmes, including the flagship Horizon Europe fund and the Copernicus Earth observation project.

However, final approval from Brussels is tied to the outcome of Northern Ireland protocol negotiations, according to EU research commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

Conservative MP Sir Bill Cash – chair of the select committee – shared his frustration that British research institutions remain “frozen out of key projects and funding despite agreement on participation”.

The Brexit-backing Tory said: “With each passing day the opportunities are missed, British institutions are left high and dry while science marches on without them and the returns on our financial contribution edge lower.”

Sir Bill added: “This needs to be addressed swiftly, so we’re calling on the government to lay out the steps it is taking to ensure UK participation is formalised.”

Although Brussels has instructed funding bodies to treat the UK as an associate member of the programme in the initial stages, concrete grant agreements can only be signed once the UK gets final approval.

MPs on the committee will get the chance to grill Brexit minister David Frost on Monday about the state of negotiations with the EU.

British officials have described talks held in Brussels this week as “constructive” following EU Commission proposals to ease trade barriers stemming from the agreed Brexit deal.

But it is understood the two sides are still far apart when it comes to Lord Frost’s demand for an end to the European Court of Justice (ECJ)’s role in trade arbitration.

UK sources warned that real progress must be made soon on “governance” issues, saying a process of “endless negotiation” had to be avoided.

A team from the commission is set to travel to London on Tuesday for several days of intensive discussions, before Lord Frost and commission vice president Maros Sefcovic meet in person in Westminster for talks at the end of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
Taylor Daily Press

Great Britain threatens to respond within 48 hours of France’s threats of a hunting conflict | Abroad

If France does not withdraw its threats to British fishermen, truck drivers and exporters within 48 hours, the government in London will respond. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. Thus, the struggle over fishing rights in the canal is reaching its climax, despite direct talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last weekend.
U.K.
The Independent

British woman refused entry to Spain due to Brexit passport stamp rule

A British tourist was denied entry to Spain when she could not show a particular passport stamp that is now required post-Brexit.The woman, known only as Linda, told expat publication The Local that she had been travelling to visit her son, who lives in Spain, from Gibraltar when she was refused entry by border control.The issue was that she had taken a recent trip to Spain this summer - and Spanish officials had not given her an “exit stamp” when she left the country.“I was denied entry to Spain on 26 September due to my passport not being...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariya Gabriel
Person
David Frost
BBC

Queen cancels Northern Ireland visit on medical advice

The Queen has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and has "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days", Buckingham Palace says. The 95-year-old monarch will remain at Windsor Castle but is still expected to attend the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow later this month. The...
HEALTH
Indy100

Walking stick of first Northern Ireland PM sells for £10,000 at auction

A walking stick once owned by Northern Ireland’s first prime minister has sold for £10,000 at an auction in Belfast.It comes in the year that Northern Ireland marks its centenary.Karl Bennett at Bloomfield Auctions described the aid once used by Sir James Craig as the “star lot” of Tuesday’s sale.The walking stick is made from blackthorn wood with a silver collar to commemorate Craig’s first public visit to Lurgan in 1925.While it had been expected to sell for between £4,000 and £5,000, significant interest in the item saw bidding in the room, online and by phone reach £10,000.The successful buyer...
U.K.
The Independent

Racism epidemic shows Northern Ireland has not learned from its past

Northern Ireland is becoming more diverse but newcomers still stand out more than they would like to. For Muneera, a mother of three from Sudan, to blend in and become part of one of Belfast’s neighbourhoods was the ultimate dream. Five years ago, she escaped the turmoil of the Bashir regime and left everything behind as her family made for Belfast.
SOCIETY
go955.com

EU politician Breton says Brexit is “catastrophe” for UK

PARIS (Reuters) – Thierry Breton, the French politician who is also the European Commission’s internal market commissioner, said on Tuesday that Brexit was a “catastrophe” for the United Kingdom. “Look at what is happening on the supermarket shelves, look at what is happening at the petrol pumps, look at what...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Horizon Europe#Arbitration#Uk#British#Mps#Eu Commission
birminghamnews.net

EU warns of scarcities of fuel due to energy price rise

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European Union Labor Commissioner Nicolas Schmit has warned that a sharp rise in energy prices could cause greater scarcities of heating fuel and gasoline in Europe this winter. In an interview with Germany's DPA news agency, he said there are already millions of Europeans who are unable to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson vows to 'fix' Northern Ireland Protocol with PM saying the post-Brexit stand-off with Brussels is not 'going to be the end of the world' after the EU moves to ease goods trade row

Boris Johnson today insisted his Government will 'fix' post-Brexit rules throttling goods trade with Northern Ireland today as he insisted the problems were not 'going to be the end of the world'. The Primer Minister made the breezy assessment as he was grilled on the UK's relationship with France and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Path of British trawler detained by France in post-Brexit fishing row

France has detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast amid an ongoing post-Brexit fishing row. On Wednesday (27 October), a Macduff Shellfish vessel was boarded by French officials and ordered back into the port of Le Harve. A spokesperson has insisted the British company was legally fishing...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

‘Haphazard’ shift to post-Brexit payments scheme could put farmers out of business, MPs say

“Insufficient care” in changes to how farmers receive subsidies has led to a “haphazard” transition process, risking livelihoods, MPs have warned.After Brexit, the government is replacing the EU’s agricultural subsidies with a new payment system designed to help farmers while also boosting biodiversity, protecting soils and improving access to land.While the old EU system largely paid farmers based on the area of land they farmed, there are concerns the new system, known as the Environmental Land Management (ELM) scheme, could inadvertently put greater pressures on farmers to extract money from their land – possibly through increased use of unsustainable practices.The...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK ready to retaliate in fishing row with France, Brexit minister warns EU

Brexit minister David Frost has warned Brussels that French sanctions in the row over fishing rights in the English Channel would put the European Union in breach of its post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.Lord Frost said that if Paris goes ahead with the measures as threatened on 2 November, the UK is ready to retaliate by stepping up enforcement and checks on EU fishing boats in British territorial waters, as well as launching dispute settlement proceedings under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).The move came after environment minister George Eustice warned that the UK was ready to strike...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit news live: UK ‘credibility’ at stake warns Macron as British and French leaders to meet

The French president has suggested that the UK’s “credibility” was at stake over the Channel fishing dispute, with Paris threatening to retaliate against Britain’s limited granting of licences for French boats.In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Macron said: “When you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility.”Paris is threatening to increase checks on British boats, stop them landing in French ports, slow customs arrangements in Calais and increase tariffs...
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit minister Lord Frost warns UK ‘actively considering’ legal battle with France amid fishing row

Brexit minister Lord Frost has revealed the UK is “actively considering” triggering a legal battle with France amid an escalating dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.Earlier this week, Paris threatened to introduce increased checks on British boats from its ports and a ban on seafood imports unless the issue over licences for small French vessels to fish in British waters is resolved by Tuesday.Ministers have warned of retaliatory measures if France presses ahead with the proposed sanctions, and Boris Johnson did not rule out the prospect of triggering a legal battle with the country — hinting at sending the dispute to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit news – live: New licences for French trawlers in bid to ease fishing row as DUP condemns bus attack

The government of Jersey has issued nearly 50 additional licences to French boats to fish in its waters, in an apparent effort to stave off threats of sanctions from Paris.It comes after Britain earlier threatened to sue France within 48 hours over fishing rights, with Lizz Truss, the foreign secretary, saying London “will not roll over” in the ongoing war of words with Paris.The 49 temporary permits issued by Jersey today come on top of 66 permanent licences awarded last week, bringing to 162 the total number of French vessels allowed to fish in the area post-Brexit. However, it...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK warns ‘two can play at that game’ if France imposes sanctions in post-Brexit fishing row

George Eustice has suggested Britain would retaliate if France imposes sanctions in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights, with the cabinet minister warning: “Two can play at that game”.The environment secretary insisted, however, that the UK had done “nothing wrong” and wanted to “defuse the issue” — just hours after Liz Truss summoned the French ambassador to the Foreign Office over the seizure of a British fishing boat.French ministers have also warned they will block British boats from some French ports and tighten checks on vessels travelling between France and the UK if the issue is not resolved...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26: Britain tens of billions short on its own green investment

The UK’s ambitious target to become a net-zero economy is in doubt as it hosts the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. The chancellor’s budget fell as much as £21bn short of the investment needed to meet the government’s own carbon reduction targets up to 2025, according to exclusive analysis shared with The Independent.The revelation from the Resolution Foundation follows Boris Johnson’s claim that Cop26 will have failed unless the world has committed to “halve emissions by the end of this decade”.To meet its own carbon goals the government would need to invest an additional sum of at least close to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

315K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy