CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Shots fired at home in Providence

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department responded to reports...

origin.turnto10.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US panel urges kids 5-11 get COVID shots, final OK due soon

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
KIDS
NBC News

Democrat Eric Adams elected mayor of New York, NBC News projects

Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president, will be the next to lead New York City, becoming the city's second Black mayor, NBC News projects. Adams, a Democrat, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who founded the 1970s-era anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels. Adams previously defeated a slew...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
The Hill

Biden rallies nations to cut methane emissions

The Biden administration is seeking to mobilize the world to curb methane emissions, using domestic policies and global pledges to combat the climate-warming gas. World leaders announced Tuesday that 100 countries are now backing an effort led by the United States and the European Union to cut global methane emissions by 30 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

It didn't go well for Texas at the Supreme Court

(CNN) — On Monday, the contentious Texas abortion law seemed to be in trouble at the US Supreme Court. But even if the court sides against Texas in one major abortion case, Roe v. Wade will still be at risk of being overturned in another. The state was defending its...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wjar

Comments / 0

Community Policy