Is 'Flux' going to be a multiverse adventure?

By deptfordbaker
 9 days ago

This has started me wondering whether each episode of the six episode series is going to be played in a separate dimension, maybe by Doctor's with different timelines. Perhaps they all come together in the last episode in some sort of multidimensional story arc. deptfordbaker wrote:...

Doctor Who: Flux premiere spoilers: A Halloween episode!

Clearly, it’s been the plan for some time to have Doctor Who: Flux premiere on October 31. How else can you explain much of the story? It seems as though Chris Chibnall was long going for a spooky start to this season, and to give us opportunities to see a few things go bump in the night. This episode is subtitled “The Halloween Apocalypse,” and just from that alone, it’s clear that there is a ton of crazy stuff coming.
What If? Reveals New Poster With Official Lineup of the Guardians of the Multiverse

The first season of What If...? came to an end at the beginning of the month and asked the question, "What If... The Watcher Broke His Oath." The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) gathered multiple heroes from across the timelines that we had seen throughout the season with the exception of an alternate version of Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams, not Zoe Saldana). This somewhat confused and frustrated fans since her story hadn't been told earlier in the season, which was due to COVID complications. Despite this hiccup, the finale was a thrill, and folks loved the grouping of "The Guardians of the Multiverse," which also included Black Widow (Lake Bell, not Scarlett Johannson), T'Challa/Star-Lord (Chadwick Boseman), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Earlier today, Marvel shared a new poster of the epic team.
Minigolf Adventure


The Witcher boss teases death in season 3

The Witcher spoilers follow. The Witcher is returning to Netflix soon, but before we get too excited for the show's second season, Lauren S Hissrich has warned of "death" in season three. Hey, at least we know not to get too attached to any characters now, right?. Ahead of the...
PHOTO BLOG: A multiverse of Spider-Men

So nine years ago I bought a Spider-Man hoodie so I would blend in better when covering Halloween assignments. Sure, Peter Parker was always my favorite Marvel character because he took pictures for the newspaper. But, he also came across as a decent guy just trying to figure out his life in Queens, New York, while navigating life's obstacles.
Locke and Key boss debunks major crossover fan theory

Locke and Key's second season was released nearly two weeks ago, and fans have excitedly binge-watched every moment of the Locke siblings ongoing battle to protect the keys. The Netflix show is based on comics just like another one of the streamer's new adaptations, The Sandman, so, naturally, fans have been wondering if there is a possibility for a crossover between the two.
‘Doctor Who: Flux – The Halloween Apocalypse’

❉ Robert Fairclough returns to pass his verdict on ‘Chapter One’ of Doctor Who: Flux…. Doctor Who is in a funny place in terms of public perception right now. It’s characteristic of the Jodie Whittaker/Chris Chibnall era that seemingly most people – in Doctor Who fandom and in the media generally – are more excited about Russell T Davies, the show’s 21st century creative godfather, returning to oversee the series in its 60th anniversary, than the prospect of a third Whittaker series.
Doctor Who review, ‘The Halloween Apocalypse’: John Bishop is the shining light in a chaotic series 13 opener

Well, it’s finally here: the beginning of the end for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor. The actor will be hanging up her sonic screwdriver at the end of 2022, but not before a victory lap consisting of a Doctor Who miniseries and three specials next year. The reins will then be handed over to returning showrunner Russell T Davies and his Time Lord of choice (for what it’s worth, my money’s on Russell Tovey). “Flux”, as the six-episode 13th series is subtitled, consists of one continuous storyline, a rarity in the Whoniverse. There’s a lot of ground to be laid in...
Doctor Who's Mandip Gill addresses Yaz's future beyond season 13

Doctor Who star Mandip Gill has addressed her character's future beyond season 13, admitting that it could go either way for Yaz. Mandip, who plays companion Yasmin Khan, revealed that she doesn't yet know what happens to her character – despite the confirmed exit for Jodie Whittaker's Doctor. Following the...
EE: Rob Kazinsky plans to make more returns!

This sounds promising! After his shock return as Sean Slater last night, Rob has now promised he will be making more appearance in the near future. This is excellent, Rob is a sexy actor, and I wish Sean Slater would make a more permanent return. Brilliant. I liked his return...
What are the chances of Billie Piper's Rose returning to Doctor Who?

There could be a familiar knocking at the door of the TARDIS, with the Doctor Who series 13 premiere giving a nod to a certain fan-favourite companion. It may have been eight years since we've seen Rose Tyler on our screens, but did Flux just tease the return of the Doctor's former flame?
Undungeon Invites You To Mess With the Multiverse This November

Next month, action-RPG Undungeon will see you fixing up a shattered multiverse. No, it’s not a MCU tie-in, though series 2 of Loki can’t come soon enough. Instead, an interdimensional cataclysm has turned a wealth of different worlds into hell on Earth and it’s down to you, the “Herald”, to sort everything out. No pressure. How do you accomplish this? By slashing and blasting enemies in the face, of course.
Schrödinger’s Bat? How the ‘multiverse’ is transforming superhero films

Sometimes yesterday’s science fiction inspires today’s science, and sometimes it’s the other way around. Take, for instance, William Shatner’s (aka Captain Kirk’s) recent trip to space, or (to go further back) how the industrial revolution inspired HG Wells to write the first work of fiction to feature a time machine: The Time Machine.
