Is 'Flux' going to be a multiverse adventure?

The first season of What If...? came to an end at the beginning of the month and asked the question, "What If... The Watcher Broke His Oath." The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) gathered multiple heroes from across the timelines that we had seen throughout the season with the exception of an alternate version of Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams, not Zoe Saldana). This somewhat confused and frustrated fans since her story hadn't been told earlier in the season, which was due to COVID complications. Despite this hiccup, the finale was a thrill, and folks loved the grouping of "The Guardians of the Multiverse," which also included Black Widow (Lake Bell, not Scarlett Johannson), T'Challa/Star-Lord (Chadwick Boseman), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Earlier today, Marvel shared a new poster of the epic team.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO