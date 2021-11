The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are winding down to the last few races. Today in Kansas, Kyle Larson took the checkered flag. This is Larson’s NINTH win on the season. At one point Larson and Kevin Harvick were running hot and fast. It was like watching a game of cat and mouse. The No.4 of Harvick kept making a go at the No.5 of Larson. Then, Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott made their presence known. Elliott took over second place from Harvick. Then the No.9 car was catching up to his fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate. However, he took it a little too hard and bumped into the wall a couple of times. Larson survived the onslaught and took the win.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO