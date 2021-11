Two and a half months after Blake Moynes’ emotional proposal to Katie Thurston aired on The Bachelorette, the duo announced they’d called it quits on Oct. 25. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” Thurston and Moynes wrote in a joint statement posted to both of their Instagram accounts. “Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

