The Panthers benched quarterback Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 25-3 loss to the Giants, but they won’t be benching him permanently. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said at his postgame press conference that Darnold will start against the Falcons in Week Eight and in the weeks to follow. Rhule said he turned to P.J. Walker with the team down 15-3 on Sunday in search of a spark for an offense that did nothing after a field goal on their opening drive.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO