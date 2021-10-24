Langer becomes oldest Champions winner; Hideki wins in Japan

1 of 3

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday when the 64-year-old made a 6-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Doug Barron in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Barron birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 4-under 68. Langer followed with a birdie for a 69 to catch him at 14-under 202. Both had 6-foot birdie putts on the 18th in the playoff. Barron’s hit the right edge, leaving Langer to make the winner.

He surpassed the record for oldest winner held by Scott Hoch, who was 63 when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends in 2019.

Langer won for thte 42nd time on the PGA Tour Champions, closing in on the record of 45 set by Hale Irwin. Langer, a two-time Masters champion, has won nine times since he turned 60.

He also strengthened his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. The tournament was the first of three postseason events.

PGA TOUR

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and closed with an eagle for a 5-under 65 and a five-stroke victory in the Zozo Championship.

Matsuyama was runner-up to Tiger Woods in the Zozo Championship in 2019, the last time the PGA Tour event was held at Narashino Country Club. It was played last year in California because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Japanese star was in a playoff for the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, where he played in the final group. This time, he gave his home country reason to celebrate.

Matsuyama had a two-shot lead over Cameron Tringale at the par-5 18th when he hit 3-wood to 12 feet for eagle to clinch the victory. He finished at 15-under 265. Tringale made bogey for a 69 tied for second with Brendan Steele (66).

Matsuyama won for the seventh time on the PGA Tour, one shy of the record for Asian-born players held by K.J. Choi of South Korea.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa closed with a 69 to finish 10 shots back. Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, whose mother grew up in Japan, had a 68 and was 15 shot behind.

LPGA TOUR

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 and birdied the first playoff hole to beat Hee Jeong Lim and win the BMW Ladies Championship, the 200th victory on the LPGA Tour by a South Korean player.

Ko won for the second straight time, and third in her last five starts. The LPGA Tour said she is projected to return to No. 1 in the world over Nelly Korda, who did not play.

Lim led by four strokes going into the final round and shot 68 to join Ko at 22-under 266.

Four players were tied for third, four strokes behind, including Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who shot a 64.

Jin Young Ko now has four victories this year — the second time in the last three years she has had four-win seasons on the LPGA — and moved to the top of the Race to CME Globe standings with two tournaments remaining.

EUROPEAN TOUR

MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Jeff Winther of Denmark closed with an even-par 70 for a one-shot victory in the Mallorca Golf Open, his first title on the European Tour.

Winther had a pair of 62s earlier in the week and held steady when the wind return to Golf Santa Ponsa for the final round. Winthen finished at 15-under 265 for a one-shot victory over Pep Angles (67) and Jorge Campillo (69) of Spain, and Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden, who had a 68.

Soderberg was runner-up for the second straight week.

OTHER TOURS

Ayaka Furue closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Mao Saigo in the Nobuta Group Masters, her second straight victory on the Japan LPGA. ... Luke Brown captured his first Sunshine Tour victory by closing with a 67 for a two-shot victory over Neil Schietekat in the Blair Atholl Championship in South Africa. ... Daniel Hillier closed with a 6-under 65 for a one-shot victory over Marcus Helligkilde in Challenge Costa Brava on the Challenge Tour. ... Paul Claxton made par on the final hole for a 2-under 70 and another par on the 18th to win a playoff over Mark Mielke in the Senior PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club.