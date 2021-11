New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are down nearly 60 percent since a September surge in cases brought on by the delta variant, The Washington Post reported Oct. 27. The seven-day average of U.S. infections this week stood at about 69,000, reflecting a 58 percent drop from the latest surge’s peak around Sept. 13, when the average was 164,475, figures from the CDC COVID Data Tracker shows.

