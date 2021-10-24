Blog: Monday Brings The Change, Showers & Storms On The Way

Looks like you can feel free to leave your umbrella at home, but you'll probably still want to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go today. The system that brought us wet and cooler weather on Monday is now being diverted north as high pressure builds in from our south. This will result in dry weather and clearing skies through your Tuesday. Roads are still wet and slick from Monday's rain, and I am tracking some patchy dense fog across portions of northern California to start your Tuesday. Those impacts will make it a good idea to give yourself extra time to get to where you're going early today, and to make sure to leave extra space between yourself and other vehicles. We'll be mostly cloudy this morning, and then partly cloudy to mostly sunny by this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain areas today. Winds are out of the southeast to around 10mph this morning, but will mostly shift to become out of the west to 10mph later today. High temperatures are projected to end up around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Monday. Valley areas will top out in the mid to upper 60's, while foothill and mountain aresa climb back into the 50's to lower 60's Tuesday afternoon. There are no travel impacts expected for your drive home today.

