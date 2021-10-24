CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blog: Monday Brings The Change, Showers & Storms On The Way

By Steve Fundaro
WAVY News 10
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a marvelous October weekend Monday will bring the change. A developing area of low pressure along the coast and an approaching cold front from the west will give us a solid shot at much needed rain, but it’ll come with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. When?...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Cold Snap Bringing Showers & Dropping Temps

SAN ANGELO – An autumn cold front will sag through the Concho Valley Tuesday and Wednesday bringing much cooler temperatures and some wet weather to the region. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo a cold front is draped across the Concho Valley from just north of San Angelo to Brownwood and is expected to pass through the area and stall out along I-10 around a Sonora to Junction line.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Ne North Carolina
Wbaltv.com

❄️ Maryland's first frost and freeze of season expected overnight

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler with showers developing this morning. Highs will be below normal, near 50 degrees. Showers will continue this afternoon then taper before sunset. With clearing skies tonight, it will turn much colder. Tonight will bring the first frost and freeze to...
MARYLAND STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm brings strong cold front, showers, and fog through mid-week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next storm is going to bring weather changes across the state Tuesday and Wednesday. This morning, there is patchy fog in parts of eastern New Mexico, and some spotty sprinkles and flurries will be possible in northern New Mexico. A cold front is moving into the east this morning, which will keep skies mostly cloudy and foggy there today, with much chillier temperatures, especially near the eastern state line. Spotty showers will be possible in the northern mountains and northeast highlands through the afternoon. Meanwhile, areas west of the central mountain chain will stay dry, with higher clouds and warmer than normal temperatures.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Clearing out Tuesday, but more showers are ahead

Looks like you can feel free to leave your umbrella at home, but you'll probably still want to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go today. The system that brought us wet and cooler weather on Monday is now being diverted north as high pressure builds in from our south. This will result in dry weather and clearing skies through your Tuesday. Roads are still wet and slick from Monday's rain, and I am tracking some patchy dense fog across portions of northern California to start your Tuesday. Those impacts will make it a good idea to give yourself extra time to get to where you're going early today, and to make sure to leave extra space between yourself and other vehicles. We'll be mostly cloudy this morning, and then partly cloudy to mostly sunny by this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain areas today. Winds are out of the southeast to around 10mph this morning, but will mostly shift to become out of the west to 10mph later today. High temperatures are projected to end up around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Monday. Valley areas will top out in the mid to upper 60's, while foothill and mountain aresa climb back into the 50's to lower 60's Tuesday afternoon. There are no travel impacts expected for your drive home today.
ENVIRONMENT
wvlt.tv

Cooler trend, with more showers on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few light showers move through today, with cooler air lingering through the afternoon. Clouds and the chill linger, with some more showers later this week that can change to spotty snowfall in the higher elevations. WHAT TO EXPECT. We had clouds and sprinkles, to spotty...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wtvy.com

Changes Are On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of sunny weather will change over the coming days as a disturbance moves in from the northwest. We’ll see clouds begin to return Wednesday, with more clouds for Thursday and Friday. Southeastern parts of the area may be clipped by some showers Friday morning. Sun will return over the weekend, with chilly nights on tap.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has arrived and radar is showing pockets of snow in the Laurels. While I expect the Pittsburgh area to be dry for the rest of the day, that isn’t likely going to be the case for everyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places north of I-80 will see rain (and even a low snow chance) during the afternoon and evening with the first lake effect event of the year occurring on Lake Erie’s southern coast. While the rain chance moves out today, the cold air is really just now arriving. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) I fully expect we will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Cloudy Election Day, Off & On Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was soggy in spots across South Florida on Tuesday morning due to scattered showers. Throughout the day we will see some on and off again showers as the winds shift to more out of the northeast. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night lows will fall to the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, we will see passing showers as the wind will be out of the east. Highs will remain seasonable. King Tides return this week which could lead to some coastal saltwater flooding around high tide times. On...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy