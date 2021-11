BUFFALO, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY and YMCA Buffalo Niagara is turning to the community once again to help fight the never ending battle against hunger. For the eleventh straight year, the two organizations are teaming up for the holiday season. During the month of November, non-perishable food items can be dropped off at any local YMCA branch. If you're taking part in the Turkey Trot, you're asked to bring a non-perishable food donation when you pick up your race packet November 22-24 at the Independent Health Family Branch Y lcoated at 150 Tech Dr. in Amherst.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO