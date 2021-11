Unvaccinated tennis players could still be allowed to compete at the Australian Open, according to a leaked email that was sent to WTA players. Last week, Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, said players who had not been vaccinated or refused to reveal their vaccine status would not be permitted to enter the country, putting defending champion Novak Djokovic’s participation in doubt. However, in the leaked email, the WTA Players Council suggested unvaccinated players would still be able to compete at 2022’s first grand slam so long as they report a negative test result within 72 hours of arriving and...

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO