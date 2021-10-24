Riding the trails

Sandy Stavens, of Coventry, pauses to pet to her horse Ruski, 16, before participating in a Pleasure Trail Ride organized by the Connecticut Morgan Horse Association through the Nehantic State Forest in East Lyme on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The ride started at Hallelujah Hill and continued for 9 miles through the forest with some riders deciding to do the loop twice. Director Wanda Stazick said the group tries to organize at least four pleasure rides a year, which are open to members and non-members. “The pandemic has slowed us down a bit, but we´re all excited to hit the trails,' she said. The group's next ride is a Turkey Trot at Bluff Point State Park on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. See more on the organization at https://www.ctmorgans.org/(Sarah Gordon/The Day)

