CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Riding the trails

By Sarah Gordon
The Day
The Day
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hf9bt_0cbOWtsz00
Sandy Stavens, of Coventry, pauses to pet to her horse Ruski, 16, before participating in a Pleasure Trail Ride organized by the Connecticut Morgan Horse Association through the Nehantic State Forest in East Lyme on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The ride started at Hallelujah Hill and continued for 9 miles through the forest with some riders deciding to do the loop twice. Director Wanda Stazick said the group tries to organize at least four pleasure rides a year, which are open to members and non-members. “The pandemic has slowed us down a bit, but we´re all excited to hit the trails,' she said. The group's next ride is a Turkey Trot at Bluff Point State Park on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. See more on the organization at https://www.ctmorgans.org/(Sarah Gordon/The Day)

East Lyme — Horseback riders participate in a Pleasure Trail Ride organized by the Connecticut Morgan Horse Association through the Nehantic State Forest on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

The ride started at Hallelujah Hill and continued for 9 miles through the forest with some riders deciding to do the loop twice. Director Wanda Stazick said the group tries to organize at least four pleasure rides a year, which are open to members and non-members.

"The pandemic has slowed us down a bit, but we're all excited to hit the trails," she said. The group's next ride is a Turkey Trot at Bluff Point State Park in Groton on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. See more on the organization at https://www.ctmorgans.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US panel urges kids 5-11 get COVID shots, final OK due soon

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
KIDS
NBC News

Democrat Eric Adams elected mayor of New York, NBC News projects

Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president, will be the next to lead New York City, becoming the city's second Black mayor, NBC News projects. Adams, a Democrat, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who founded the 1970s-era anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels. Adams previously defeated a slew...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lyme, CT
Groton, CT
Sports
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
The Hill

Biden rallies nations to cut methane emissions

The Biden administration is seeking to mobilize the world to curb methane emissions, using domestic policies and global pledges to combat the climate-warming gas. World leaders announced Tuesday that 100 countries are now backing an effort led by the United States and the European Union to cut global methane emissions by 30 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

It didn't go well for Texas at the Supreme Court

(CNN) — On Monday, the contentious Texas abortion law seemed to be in trouble at the US Supreme Court. But even if the court sides against Texas in one major abortion case, Roe v. Wade will still be at risk of being overturned in another. The state was defending its...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan Horse#Bluff Point State Park#The Nehantic State Forest
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
420
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy